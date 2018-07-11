Police blotter for the July 13 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Saturday, June 30 to Saturday, July 7:
- David Pabon, 29, of 3 Quarry Ln., Meriden, was charged on June 30 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Erin L Johnson, 36, of 407 Spring Lake Rd., Southington, was charged on June 30 with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Robert Johnson, 45, of 407 Spring Lake Rd., Southington, was charged on June 30 with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Tarran Seymour, 26, of 1845 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Milldale, was charged on July 1 with sixth degree larceny.
- James Brandon Allen, 30, of 17 Darling St, Southington, was charged on July 2 with violating a protective order.
- Michael Serra, 18, of 20 Strawberry Ln., Southington, was charged on July 2 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to display lights.
- Jenessa Cathlyn Ives, 33, of 159 W. Center St, Southington, was charged on July 3 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and risk of injury.
- Jose Luis Rodriguez, 40, of 365 East Rd., Apt. 2, Bristol, was charged on July 4 with sixth degree larceny, third degree robbery, and third degree assault.
- Ryan McCormack, 38, of 50 Cardinal Dr., Southington, was charged on July 6 with violation of a protective order, second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and third degree strangulation.
- Naysha Matos, 23, of 106 Jerome Ave., Bristol, was charged on July 6 with third degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
- Nicole Mosca, 32, of 156 Meriden Ave., Southington, was charged on July 6 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and a cell phone violation.
- Mariano Garcia-Herrera, 32, of 5 Lyman St., New Britain, was charged on July 6 with traveling too fast, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Gregory Uren, 51, of 1750 Waterbury Rd., Cheshire, was charged on July 7 with sixth degree larceny.
- Jessica Adams, 34, of 1750 Waterbury Rd., Cheshire, was charged on July 7 with sixth degree larceny.
- Danuta Wilk, 62, of 22 Locust Circle, Rocky Hill, was charged on July 7 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.