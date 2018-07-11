Police blotter for the July 13 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Saturday, June 30 to Saturday, July 7:

David Pabon, 29, of 3 Quarry Ln., Meriden, was charged on June 30 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Erin L Johnson, 36, of 407 Spring Lake Rd., Southington, was charged on June 30 with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Robert Johnson, 45, of 407 Spring Lake Rd., Southington, was charged on June 30 with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Tarran Seymour, 26, of 1845 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Milldale, was charged on July 1 with sixth degree larceny.

James Brandon Allen, 30, of 17 Darling St, Southington, was charged on July 2 with violating a protective order.

Michael Serra, 18, of 20 Strawberry Ln., Southington, was charged on July 2 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to display lights.

Jenessa Cathlyn Ives, 33, of 159 W. Center St, Southington, was charged on July 3 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and risk of injury.

Jose Luis Rodriguez, 40, of 365 East Rd., Apt. 2, Bristol, was charged on July 4 with sixth degree larceny, third degree robbery, and third degree assault.

Ryan McCormack, 38, of 50 Cardinal Dr., Southington, was charged on July 6 with violation of a protective order, second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and third degree strangulation.

Naysha Matos, 23, of 106 Jerome Ave., Bristol, was charged on July 6 with third degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Nicole Mosca, 32, of 156 Meriden Ave., Southington, was charged on July 6 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and a cell phone violation.

Mariano Garcia-Herrera, 32, of 5 Lyman St., New Britain, was charged on July 6 with traveling too fast, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Gregory Uren, 51, of 1750 Waterbury Rd., Cheshire, was charged on July 7 with sixth degree larceny.

Jessica Adams, 34, of 1750 Waterbury Rd., Cheshire, was charged on July 7 with sixth degree larceny.

Danuta Wilk, 62, of 22 Locust Circle, Rocky Hill, was charged on July 7 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.