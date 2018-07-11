Health listings for the July 13 edition

TUESDAY, JULY 24

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 to 11 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

THURSDAY, AUG. 2

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 11 a.m. to noon at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging.

TUESDAY, AUG. 7

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Southington YMCA, 29 High St. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging.

SATURDAY, AUG. 11

SOUTHINGTON

ORCHARDS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. People are welcome to just stop by. For more info, call (860) 628-5656 or visit southingtonorchards.org.

THURSDAY, AUG. 16

SOUTHINGTON

DOWNSIZING AND LOVING IT. Noon at the HCC Bradley Campus, 81 Meriden Ave. A free Lunch & Learn program. Real estate agent Bear Beatty will speak about navigating moves and ways to make it easier. A light complimentary lunch will be served. Seating is limited and registration is required. RSVP at (855) 442-4373.

TUESDAY, AUG. 28

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 to 11 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center Anna Fanelli room, 45 Meriden Ave. To check for availability, call Stacy Carleton, (860) 378-1286.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., at the Southington Public Library, 255 Main St. Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents.

OTHER

HHC AT HOME BEREAVEMENT GROUPS. Second and fourth Tuesdays of the Month, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Midstate Medical Center, 434 Lewis Ave., Meriden.