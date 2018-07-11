Fire report for the July 13 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 53 incidents from Monday, June 25 to Monday, July 2:
Monday, June 25
- 10:22:20 p.m., 500 Darling St., Lock-out Building
- 10:56:58 p.m., 22 Burton Dr., Cheshire, Building fire
Tuesday, June 26
- 5:58:08 p.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 2:00:00 p.m., 248 Little Fawn Rd., Animal problem
- 2:33:34 p.m., 235 Queen St., Namco, Suite 142, Brush or brush-and-grass mix
- 6:40:11 p.m., 25 Darling St., Vehicle accident
Wednesday, June 27
- 2:04:55 a.m., 109 Church St., Alarm system sounded
- 7:53:38 a.m., 170 Canal St., Mohawk North, Alarm system activation, no fire
- 8:55:41 a.m., 386 Pattonwood Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 12:02:59 p.m., 10 Plum Orchard Rd., Alarm system activation, no fire
- 12:12:48 p.m., 32 Darling St., Service call
- 6:34:52 p.m., 865 Laning St., Lock-out Building
- 8:28:20 p.m., 408 Main St., DiCaprio-Forgione, Lock-out Building
- 9:28:55 p.m., 39 Windward Pl., CO detector activation
Thursday, June 28
- 5:58:38 a.m., 229 Mill St., Electrical wiring-equipment
- 6:06:57 a.m., 76 Flanders St., Outside equipment fire
- 7:33:43 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival
- 3:43:52 p.m., 22 John St., Unauthorized burning
- 4:08:00 p.m., 191 Steeple Chase Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 4:37:59 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation
- 6:55:41 p.m., 58 Quail Hollow Dr., Smoke detector activation
Friday, June 29
- 6:25:02 a.m., 420 Queen St., Wood N Tap, Alarm system sounded
- 8:27:03 a.m., 234 Laning St., Vehicle accident
- 11:35:06 a.m., 110 W. Main St., Unauthorized burning
- 1:27:40 p.m., 655 Queen St., Shell, Vehicle accident
- 4:10:51 p.m., 53 Pattonwood Dr., Building fire
- 4:18:00 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby
- 4:56:41 p.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 5:58:15 p.m., 6 Carter Ln., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 6:45:20 p.m., Mulberry St. and Buckland St., Vehicle accident
- 7:58:01 p.m., 10 Maxwell Noble Dr., Recreation Park, Arcing, shorted electrical
- 8:25:13 p.m., 129 Lawncrest Dr., Assist police or other government entity
- 8:46:32 p.m., 83 W. Main St., Zingarella, Vehicle accident
- 8:52:32 p.m., 193 Harvest Ln., Unauthorized burning
Saturday, June 30
- 2:49:44 a.m., 2279 Mt. Vernon Rd., Lincoln, Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 10:10:35 a.m., 110 W. Main St., F&F Concrete, Forest, woods or wildland fire
- 11:11:08 a.m., 394 Buckland St., Power line down
- 1:20:20 p.m., 76 Liberty St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 1:27:18 p.m., 3000 Mt. Vernon Rd., no details reported
- 2:21:17 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke or odor removal
- 2:40:18 p.m., 46 Coach Dr., CO detector activation
- 3:42:40 p.m., 750 Queen St., Party City, Natural vegetation fire
- 5:50:11 p.m., 23 Beechwood Dr., Lock-out Building
- 7:32:12 p.m., 172 Queen St., Tokyo Sushi, Vehicle accident
Sunday, July 1
- 5:44:03 a.m., 189 Hart St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 2:39:04 p.m., 176 N. Main St., Outside rubbish, trash or waste
- 3:13:17 p.m., 117 Macintosh Way, Smoke detector activation
- 3:55:55 p.m., Marion Ave. and Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Extrication of victim(s)
- 4:28:44 p.m., 96 Clark St., SFD Co. 3, Assist police or other government entity
- 6:47:31 p.m., 81 Summit St., Unauthorized burning
- 8:38:08 p.m., 1131 Flanders Rd., Arcing, shorted electrical
Monday, July 2
- 12:49:17 a.m., 270 Spring St., Light Metals, Chemical spill or leak
- 4:08:33 a.m., 189 Fleetwood Rd., Public service