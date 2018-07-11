Fire report for the July 13 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 53 incidents from Monday, June 25 to Monday, July 2:

Monday, June 25

10:22:20 p.m., 500 Darling St., Lock-out Building

10:56:58 p.m., 22 Burton Dr., Cheshire, Building fire

Tuesday, June 26

5:58:08 p.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

2:00:00 p.m., 248 Little Fawn Rd., Animal problem

2:33:34 p.m., 235 Queen St., Namco, Suite 142, Brush or brush-and-grass mix

6:40:11 p.m., 25 Darling St., Vehicle accident

Wednesday, June 27

2:04:55 a.m., 109 Church St., Alarm system sounded

7:53:38 a.m., 170 Canal St., Mohawk North, Alarm system activation, no fire

8:55:41 a.m., 386 Pattonwood Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS

12:02:59 p.m., 10 Plum Orchard Rd., Alarm system activation, no fire

12:12:48 p.m., 32 Darling St., Service call

6:34:52 p.m., 865 Laning St., Lock-out Building

8:28:20 p.m., 408 Main St., DiCaprio-Forgione, Lock-out Building

9:28:55 p.m., 39 Windward Pl., CO detector activation

Thursday, June 28

5:58:38 a.m., 229 Mill St., Electrical wiring-equipment

6:06:57 a.m., 76 Flanders St., Outside equipment fire

7:33:43 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

3:43:52 p.m., 22 John St., Unauthorized burning

4:08:00 p.m., 191 Steeple Chase Dr., Smoke detector activation

4:37:59 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation

6:55:41 p.m., 58 Quail Hollow Dr., Smoke detector activation

Friday, June 29

6:25:02 a.m., 420 Queen St., Wood N Tap, Alarm system sounded

8:27:03 a.m., 234 Laning St., Vehicle accident

11:35:06 a.m., 110 W. Main St., Unauthorized burning

1:27:40 p.m., 655 Queen St., Shell, Vehicle accident

4:10:51 p.m., 53 Pattonwood Dr., Building fire

4:18:00 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby

4:56:41 p.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

5:58:15 p.m., 6 Carter Ln., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

6:45:20 p.m., Mulberry St. and Buckland St., Vehicle accident

7:58:01 p.m., 10 Maxwell Noble Dr., Recreation Park, Arcing, shorted electrical

8:25:13 p.m., 129 Lawncrest Dr., Assist police or other government entity

8:46:32 p.m., 83 W. Main St., Zingarella, Vehicle accident

8:52:32 p.m., 193 Harvest Ln., Unauthorized burning

Saturday, June 30

2:49:44 a.m., 2279 Mt. Vernon Rd., Lincoln, Smoke detector activation, no fire

10:10:35 a.m., 110 W. Main St., F&F Concrete, Forest, woods or wildland fire

11:11:08 a.m., 394 Buckland St., Power line down

1:20:20 p.m., 76 Liberty St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

1:27:18 p.m., 3000 Mt. Vernon Rd., no details reported

2:21:17 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke or odor removal

2:40:18 p.m., 46 Coach Dr., CO detector activation

3:42:40 p.m., 750 Queen St., Party City, Natural vegetation fire

5:50:11 p.m., 23 Beechwood Dr., Lock-out Building

7:32:12 p.m., 172 Queen St., Tokyo Sushi, Vehicle accident

Sunday, July 1

5:44:03 a.m., 189 Hart St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

2:39:04 p.m., 176 N. Main St., Outside rubbish, trash or waste

3:13:17 p.m., 117 Macintosh Way, Smoke detector activation

3:55:55 p.m., Marion Ave. and Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Extrication of victim(s)

4:28:44 p.m., 96 Clark St., SFD Co. 3, Assist police or other government entity

6:47:31 p.m., 81 Summit St., Unauthorized burning

8:38:08 p.m., 1131 Flanders Rd., Arcing, shorted electrical

Monday, July 2