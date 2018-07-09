Obituary: Ali H. Eraybar, 51

The world will laugh a little less with the passing of Ali H. Eraybar. Aside from his family and friends; Ali loved music, cars, laughing and a good cigar with his Jack & Coke. He tried to be a chemo ninja, but cancer had the upper hand. He lost his battle on July 2, 2018 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. His beloved pup, Thaddeus, will forever miss him along with all who knew him.

Ali was born in Istanbul Turkey on July 29, 1966 and immigrated to this country in 1977. The once quiet and shy boy at New Rochelle High School grew into the outgoing, sarcastic, fun-loving man we all knew and loved in Southington, CT. He worked for Cox Communications for 18 years. He is survived by his beloved, doting wife Kierstin (Newell) Eraybar of Southington, CT and his daughter Alyssa Eraybar of Silver City, NC. He was the son of Emel and the late Ercument Eraybar and brother to Bedii Eraybar and Bulent Eraybar who reside in Turkey.

A memorial celebration of Ali’s life will be held at Blackstone Irish Pub, Southington, CT, on July 28th between 12:00-4:00. Ali would have turned 52 that weekend and would like family and friends to celebrate his life, his laughter and his memories.

In lieu of flowers his family asks for donations either to Companion Pet Rescue & Transport of Southbury, CT (cprdogs.com) or to The Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA Livestrong Program (checks can be made out to SCCYMCA and Livestrong can be written in the memo).