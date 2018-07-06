Southington lacrosse player named to all-star team

Southington’s Gabrielle Castonguay was nominated by the Southington Lacrosse Association, and on Saturday, June 9 the 14-year old represented the town at the 26th annual Connecticut-New York (CONNY) youth lacrosse association’s East-West All Star Classic at Yale University in New Haven.

The game is designed to bring together players to compete in a collegial environment.

“This day is a celebration of lacrosse for these extraordinary athletes as well as the culmination of a fantastic season,” CONNY officials said in a letter to Castonguay.

To be eligible, a player must be nominated by a league for her growth as an individual.

“Players are selected because they have demonstrated hard work and dedication to improving their skills, been instrumental as positive leaders for their teammates, and have exemplified outstanding sportsmanship throughout the season,” CONNY Executive Committee members said in a letter to the leagues.

This was the first year that Southington competed in the CONNY division. Castonguay will be playing this summer with TEAM 203 travel team, and she will be attending St. Paul Catholic High School in Bristol this fall.