Obituary: Josephine Foti

Josephine Foti passed away Monday, July 2, 2018 at the Southington Care Center. She was born in Waterbury, the daughter of Antonio and Giuseppina (Raneri) Foti. She was educated in local schools, graduated with high honors from Slocum Grammar School and Crosby H.S., received her B.A. degree in Italian, Latin and Secondary Education from Albertus Magnus College in New Haven. She began her teaching career at Sacred Heart High School, then taught Italian and Latin for over 40 years at Crosby High School and became Crosby’s Dept. Head of Foreign Languages. Her former students will remember her for direction of many activities including the production and presentations of Italian-American plays, especially the “commedia dell’arte” and a 30 year annual “Carnevale Dinner-Dance” for students and parents ,this highlighted by Italian “mangiathon”.

She was involved in several roles and all phases of parish life and office work for St. Lucy Church, the library and School in Waterbury and had been a Lector there. She moved to Southington in 1997 and in 2006 assisted in administration of all parish office duties at Mary Our Queen Church, in 2013 received the Archdiocesan St. Joseph Medal Award.

Besides her Mary Our Queen extended family, she leaves her niece, Patricia Bouley and husband Gary, their children, Michael, Taryn and Kimberlyn of Wallingford, a nephew, Victor C. Foti, Jr. and wife Candice and daughter Heather of Harwinton, several cousins in CT, MA and Sicily, friends, colleagues especially Rosalie Griffin, Lucy Cutrali and Rosemarie Carvalho. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, Domenic and Victor C. Foti,Sr.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10 a.m. at Mary Our Queen Church. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Waterbury. DellaVecchia Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Mary Our Queen Parish, 248 Savage St. Plantsville, CT 06479. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com