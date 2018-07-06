Obituary: Dorothy ‘Dot’ Ramsay, 85

Dorothy “Dot” Ramsay, 85, of Southington passed away on Wednesday, July 4th at home.

She was born in Mineola, NY on Nov. 9, 1932 the daughter of the late Stanley and Malwena (Rurys) Presmont. Dot received her Master’s in Criminal Justice and had worked at the former Cheshire Correctional Center for many years until her retirement.

She is survived by her children, Connie Malchiodi of Meriden, John Prout and his wife Julie of Boca Raton, FL and Donna Prout of Southington; grandchildren John Prout and Joseph Prout as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 8th at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Calling hours will be prior from 3-5 pm.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com