Obituary: Anna ‘Rita’ Giraffe Sirerol

Anna “Rita” Giraffe Sirerol passed away at The Summit of Plantsville on June 25, 2018. She was born in Southington and was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Frank Giraffe and Margaret Ebello Giraffe. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony Sirerol, a sister Angelina Fusco of Southington and a brother Frank Giraffe of Deptford, New Jersey.

She is survived by her family, who she loved beyond measure, Margaret Sirerol Salonia and husband Anthony of Southington, Mary Sirerol Perlini and husband Edward of Plantsville, Her grandchildren Angela Blumberg and husband Michael, Jyllian Perlini, Jeremy Perlini and wife Nicole, and Jocelyn Perlini. She also leaves two Great Grandchildren that were the light of her life, Natalie and Andrew Blumberg. She also leaves behind a sister in law, Leita Giraffe of Loganville, Georgia, a cousin Emily DellaPuca, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She worked for WT Grant for thirty years. She also worked for Five Star and the Visiting Nurses in her later years. Her passion was cooking and her family enjoyed gathering at her table for her famous meatballs and the Paella she learned to make from her father-in-law. Together with her husband she traveled extensively making multiple road trips across the country.

She will be missed by her family for her sense of humor, her feisty personality and her selfless giving.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday, 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville for a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com