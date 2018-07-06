Lions Club donates $1,500 for YMCA campers

The Southington-Cheshire Community YMA announced the Southington Lions Club has donated $1,500 for YMCA Camp Sloper scholarships. These scholarships will provide children without the financial means to pay for the opportunity to attend Camp Sloper.

“The YMCA believes that every child should be able to have a summertime camp experience, and generous donations like these help make that dream a reality,” said YMCA officials in a press release. “Thanks to the generosity of the Southington Lions Club, many kids will be getting the chance to attend camp for the first time.”

The Southington Lions Club is a non-profit group that fundraises, volunteers and donates their time and resources to help the citizens of Southington.

“We have been supporting YMCA Camp Sloper for many years,” said Lions Club officials in a press release. “We love watching it grow and seeing the impact our support has on local kids.”

This isn’t the first time the Southington Lions Club has supported YMCA Camp Sloper. The club has helped ensure every kid has access to camp and has a great summer through many years of generous gifts to the camp. In 2008, they donated the basketball courts which are now a vital part of the experience at YMCA Camp Sloper.

“We are honored to be among the organizations supported by the Southington Lions Club,” said Justin Hubeny, Camp Sloper Outdoor Center director in a press release. “Their gifts over the years have made it possible to send many kids to camp. They have also given them additional opportunities for fun, exercise and competition through their donation of the basketball courts.”