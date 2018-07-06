Derynoski student wins state-wide art contest

Derynoski Elementary School first grader Eashan Sanganalmath was one of four Connecticut students to win the grand prize at the 2018 Connecticut Higher Education Trust (CHET) Dream Big! awards ceremony at the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford.

On Friday, June 1 Sanganalmath was presented with an official certificate from state treasurer Denise L. Nappier.

“The competition was very high as CHET had received more than 3,000 entries from all over the state,” said officials in a press release. “We are delighted that Southington has received such a great recognition.”

Sanganalmath’s drawing depicted himself as a doctor at a senior center with two senior citizens. He wants to help the older generation in their later life.

“After college, I would like to become a doctor and help old people,” he said. “I think old people need lots of help from a doctor to stay in good health. I thank my parents, teachers and CHET for all of the support.”

The statewide competition asks students to share their dream about life after college through drawing and essays. Forty-eight winners are selected from across the state. Aspiring artists, architects, construction workers, chefs, college professors, nurses, engineers, government officials, judges, journalists, photographers, police officers, detectives, teachers, video game designers, graphic designers, and more participated in this year’s competition, which drew entries from schools in 92 of the state’s 169 municipalities.

Four grand prize winners received a $1,000 contribution to a CHET college savings account, and 44 additional students in grades K-8 received $500 contributions. The winners were honored at a special reception at the Connecticut Science Center.

“With such amazing, thoughtful drawings and essays, I know our future is in good hands,” said Nappier in a press release. “Here’s a tip to the parents and family friends of the winners: save early and watch the magic of compound interest. As your children grow, we encourage you to think about saving for college to enable to them to reach their goals.”