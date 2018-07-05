Obituary: Helen Pauline (Jablonski) Swann, 99

Helen Pauline (Jablonski) Swann, 99, of Southington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. She was a devoted wife, mother, aunt and grandmother.

Helen was born on February 9, 1919 in New Brunswick, NJ to Polish immigrants, Roman and Helen (Wysocki) Jablonski. She was raised in New Brunswick, NJ, resided in Stuart, FL for many years and had been a Southington resident since 2009.

Helen graduated from New Brunswick High School in 1936. She worked for 20 years in the Accounting Department at Johnson & Johnson, where she was responsible for both accounts payable and accounts receivable. After her retirement, she volunteered at Martin Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. Helen enjoyed reading, politics and golf. She especially loved nature and cherished the beauty of the flowers, butterflies and birds.

Helen is survived by her son, Keith Swann of Hillsborough, NJ, Stewart Swann of Matthews, NC. And wife Alice, daughter, Mary Beth Flood and her husband Robert of Plantsville, with whom she made her home; 3 grandchildren: Steve Flood and Eric Flood, both of Plantsville and Jacob Swann of Piscataway, NJ. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by 3 brothers, John, Peter and Leo Jablonski and her former husband, Stewart Swann.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen’s memory may be made to The First Tee of

Connecticut, 55 Golf Club Rd., Cromwell, CT 06416 or at https://www.thefirstteeconnecticut.org, which teaches integrity, perseverance and values to youth through golf.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial of ashes will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Brunswick, NJ at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.