Sports listings for the July 6 edition

SHS CAMPS

The following camps are not run, sponsored, or endorsed by the Southington Public Schools or the Southington Board of Education. Brochures are available at southingtonsports.com/Sports-Camps.html

BLUE KNIGHTS SUMMER BASKETBALL CLINIC. July 30-Aug. 3 (grades 2-5) or Aug. 6-10 (grades 6-8), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the SHS gym. Open to boys entering grades 2-8. Register by July 13. John Cessario will direct the camp that’s focused on fundamentals with guest speakers. Cost is $250 ($225 for multiple siblings) and includes t-shirt. Contact: John Cessario at Cessario@cox.net.

REGISTRATION

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH SOCCER LEAGUE. Online registration until July 13 at www.southingtonyouthsoccer.org. Open to Southington residents born between 2003 and 2012. Cost is $70 per player ($110 per family). fee is $70 for the first player or $110 for the entire family. Email questions to info@southingtonyouthsoccer.org.

TOURNAMENTS

WAYTON OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT. July 7-July 15 at the Southington High School tennis courts. All proceeds benefit Thank Dog Rescue. Cost is $20 for singles and $35 for doubles. Divisions: men’s A or B singles, men’s over 45, men’s A or B doubles, women’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed A or B doubles, high school boys or girls singles. Each player receives a t-shirt, wristband, tennis balls, and water for every match. Register by July 4 at www.waytonopen.com.

KIWANIS GOLF TOURNAMENT. Saturday, July 14, 7 a.m. registration and 8 a.m. shot-gun start, at Hawks Landing CC, 201 Pattonwood Dr. Cost is $130 per golfer. Includes golf, lunch, buffet dinner, drink cart tickets, and water and soda on the course. Proceeds benefit the Frazer Family Charitable Foundation and Kiwanis Club of Southington. Pay Pal payments available at Frazerfamilyfoundation@cox.net.

SOUTHINGTON ELKS GOLF TOURNAMENT. Friday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. scramble start, at Hawks Landing Country Club. Registration deadline is July 31st. Cost is $125 per person, includes coffee and donuts, lunch, beer on the course, and social hour and buffet dinner at the Elks Lodge. Individuals or foursomes welcome. Sponsorships available. Contact: Ken Hill (860) 919-6677.

GOLFING FOR VETERANS. Monday, Aug. 20 at Hawks Landing CC. American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 golf tournament to benefit programs for veterans, children and youth, education and more. Cost is $125 per golfer ($500 per foursome) and $100 for a hole sponsorship (until Aug. 1). Contact (860) 621-4243.

SOUTHINGTON YMCA

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Community YMCA Membership Services Desk at (860) 628-5597 or on-line at www.southington-cheshireymca.org.

OSTEOPOROSIS AND OSTEOPENIA FITNESS CLASSES. Southington Community YMCA is offering classes for people with Osteoporosis or Osteopenia. Classes are for all fitness levels to help improve balance, build strength, and lengthen the spine. Classes follow the Meeks Method, a safe and effective method which emphasizes the reversal of postural change. YMCA trainers work in conjunction with Community Physical Therapy. Early afternoon, evening, and weekend classes are available. Contact: Jolene Miceli, (860) 426-9589 or jmiceli@sccymca.org.

MISCELLANEOUS

SHS INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY & SENIOR GOLD CARD PASSES. Available at the SHS Athletic office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Family passes for regular season contests cost $110 and includes immediate family members for boys/girls volleyball, football with the exception of the Thanksgiving game, boys/girls basketball, wrestling, and night baseball. Individual passes cost $45 ($30 for students). Senior gold cards are free for Southington residents ages 62 and over and are good for all regular season home games. Those who already have gold cards do not need new ones. Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229 x 425 or at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

THE SPEEDWAY LINE REPORT WITH GARY DANKO. Mondays, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., April-November, on WATR 1320 or on-line at www.speedwaylinereport.com. The call-in radio show focuses on the world of auto racing with in-studio guests. Southington’s Gary Danko leads the discussion and provides results from local tracks and periodic vintage historical shows. Call-ins: (203) 757-1320.

