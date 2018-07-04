Southington Recreation Department listings for the July 6 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

RECREATION PARK POOL HOURS. Recreation Park pool is open for the season. Regular hours of operation: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Pool facilities are free and open to Southington residents, but each resident may bring one non-resident guest. Proper ID and proof of residency is required to gain entry. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. More info and rules at www.southington.org/pools.

MEMORIAL PARK POOL HOURS. Memorial Park pool and splash pad is open for the season. Regular hours of operation: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday-Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Pool facilities are free and open to Southington residents, but each resident may bring one non-resident guest. Proper ID and proof of residency is required to gain entry. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. More info and rules at www.southington.org/pools.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES. Tuesdays, July 10 to Aug. 21 (beginners) or Thursdays, July 12 to Aug. 23 (intermediate), 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St. The instructor is Kevin Medeiros. No dogs at July 10 beginners class. Dogs must be at least 3 months old by the first class and have up-to-date vaccinations. Cost is $135 per dog. Register by July 10. Info and forms at www.southington.org/DogObedience.

SUMMER HOOPS PROGRAM. Wednesdays, July 11-Aug. 22, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (grades 3-5) or 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. (grades 6-8), at Panthorn Park. Registration is now open to Southington residents. Cost is $35 ($75 max per family). After July 1, there is a $10 late fee ($20 max per family). Register online or at town hall. Info and forms at www.southington.org/SummerHoops.

YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION (FALL LEAGUE). Online registration through July 13. Open to Southington boys and girls born between 2003 and 2012. Cost is $70 ($110 max per family). Register at www.southingtonyouthsoccer.org.

TENNIS LESSONS FOR ADULTS. Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 24 to Aug. 9, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Memorial Park tennis courts, 776 Woodruff St. Beginner’s level tennis lessons for Southington residents ages 18 and older. Bring your own racket and water bottle. Cost is $65 on a first-come, first-served basis. Info and registration at www.southington.org/AdultTennis.

YOUTH BEACH VOLLEYBALL CAMP. Aug. 6-9, 9 a.m. to noon, at Recreation Park. Presented by the recreation department and Elevation Volleyball Academy. Open to Southington boys and girls ages 7-14. Cost is $145 per child. Register by July 30. Info and forms at www.southington.org/BeachVBCamp.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY CLINIC (GRADES 3-5). Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 27 to Oct. 10, 5 to 6 p.m. at Panthorn Park upper lacrosse field, 485 Burritt St. Cost is $65 per child. Bring sports equipment. Info and forms at www.southington.org/FieldHockey.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY CLINIC (GRADES 6-9). Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 28 to Oct. 4, 5 to 6 p.m. at Panthorn Park upper lacrosse field, 485 Burritt St. Cost is $65 per child. Bring sports equipment. Info and forms at www.southington.org/FieldHockey.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

July

July 14, Martha’s Vineyard, $114-$134.

July 14, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, NY, $120.

August

Aug. 11-12, Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles (overnight), $254-484.

Aug. 18, Saratoga Race Course, $102.

September

Sept. 30, Garlic Festival and Hudson River Foliage Cruise, $104.

October

Oct. 6, New Hampshire Fall Foliage, $184.

Oct. 6-7, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs (overnight), $302-$564.

Oct. 13, Boston “On Your Own,” $76.

Oct. 27, Haunted Happenings, Salem, MA, $76-$104.

November

Nov. 10, Kittery, Maine Shopping and Lobster Bake, $86-$124.

December

Dec. 8, Christmas Show at Radio City Music Hall, NYC, $TBD.

MUSIC ON THE GREEN

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit www.southington.org/music.

July

July 11, BootLeg Band (Southington Police Union – LEAS).

July 18, The Diamond Collection (Richard Chevrolet).

July 25, The Sam Vinci Orchestra (Sons of Italy; UNICO).

August

Aug. 1, Cover2Cover (Drive-In Committee).

Aug. 8, Goldrush (Ali’s Nursery).

Aug. 15, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons).

Aug. 22, The Kyle Niles Band (YMCA).

Aug. 29, Coyote River Band (Billy Carlson Heating & Air Conditioning).

September

Sept. 5, Out the Boxx (Lions Club).

KID’S ENTERTAINMENT SERIES.

Tuesdays, June 26-Aug. 14, 6 to 8 p.m., at the community pavilion at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. All ages welcome. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for this free event sponsored by the Southington Recreation Department. More info at www.southington.org/KES.

July

July 10, Judi Ann Jones and The Amazing Andy

July 17, Tony Susi and Vanilla Swirl’s Flea Circus

July 24, Bill Hoagland and RJ

July 31, John Banker and Bryan Lizotte

August