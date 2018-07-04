Police blotter for the July 6 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Thursday, June 19 to Wednesday, June 25:
- Darlene Martino, 55, of 108 Midwood Ave., Wolcott, was charged on June 19 with prostitution.
- Brandy Milone, 28, of 21 Manhan St., Waterbury, was charged on June 19 with prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Beth Rady, 41, of 502 South St., Bristol, was charged on June 21 with failure to respond to an infraction.
- Kheyon Nadimi, 23, of 158 Peck Ln., Bristol, was charged on June 21 with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Joseph Roundtree, 41, of 85 Bentwood Dr., Waterbury, was charged on June 21 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- David Peterson, 81 Eastridge Dr., Middlebury, was charged on June 22 with second degree larceny.
- Tania M. Matos, 34, of 617 Union St., Springfield, Mass. was charged on June 23 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.
- Michael Breary, 26, of 232 Broadway Rd., Trumbull, was charged on June 23 with unsafe movement from a start and operating a motor vehicle under suspension. In a separate incident, Breary was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Michael Vega, 18, of 32 Armistice St, New Britain, was charged on June 24 with violation of a protective order, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Madison Hughes, 22, of 7 Beacon Heath, Farmington, was charged on June 23 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Heidy Baez, 21, of 581 Crown St., Meriden, was charged on June 24 with driving the wrong way on a one way road and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Sarah Ayotte, 33, of 140 Pearl St, Middletown, was charged on June 25 with second degree failure to appear.
- Tatyana Andrews, 34, of 119 Dayl Dr., Berlin, was charged on June 25 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and risk of injury to a child.
- Christianna Bonilla, 19, of 61 Highland Ave., Waterbury, was charged on June 22 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.