Police blotter for the July 6 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Thursday, June 19 to Wednesday, June 25:

Darlene Martino, 55, of 108 Midwood Ave., Wolcott, was charged on June 19 with prostitution.

Brandy Milone, 28, of 21 Manhan St., Waterbury, was charged on June 19 with prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beth Rady, 41, of 502 South St., Bristol, was charged on June 21 with failure to respond to an infraction.

Kheyon Nadimi, 23, of 158 Peck Ln., Bristol, was charged on June 21 with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Joseph Roundtree, 41, of 85 Bentwood Dr., Waterbury, was charged on June 21 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

David Peterson, 81 Eastridge Dr., Middlebury, was charged on June 22 with second degree larceny.

Tania M. Matos, 34, of 617 Union St., Springfield, Mass. was charged on June 23 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Michael Breary, 26, of 232 Broadway Rd., Trumbull, was charged on June 23 with unsafe movement from a start and operating a motor vehicle under suspension. In a separate incident, Breary was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Michael Vega, 18, of 32 Armistice St, New Britain, was charged on June 24 with violation of a protective order, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Madison Hughes, 22, of 7 Beacon Heath, Farmington, was charged on June 23 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Heidy Baez, 21, of 581 Crown St., Meriden, was charged on June 24 with driving the wrong way on a one way road and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Sarah Ayotte, 33, of 140 Pearl St, Middletown, was charged on June 25 with second degree failure to appear.

Tatyana Andrews, 34, of 119 Dayl Dr., Berlin, was charged on June 25 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and risk of injury to a child.

Christianna Bonilla, 19, of 61 Highland Ave., Waterbury, was charged on June 22 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.