Fire report for the July 6 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 42 incidents from Monday, June 18 to Sunday, June 24:

Monday, June 18

8:04:56 a.m., 201 W. Queen St., Smiths Medical, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

9:21:23 a.m., 120 Laning St., Holiday Inn, Alarm system activation, no fire

2:47:11 p.m., 34 Beverly Dr., Lock-out Vehicle

5:42:09 p.m., 216 Mulberry St., Lock-in

7:36:33 p.m., 359 Main St., Walgreens, EMS call, excluding vehicle

Tuesday, June 19

7:25:31a.m., I-691 Westbound Exit 2 ramp, Vehicle accident

7:41:32 a.m., I-691 Westbound Exit 3, Vehicle accident

7:59:46 a.m., I-691 Westbound, I-691 Eastbound, I-84, Vehicle accident

10:30:19 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

12:31:15 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Assist police or other government entity

1:22:28 p.m., 96 Clark St., Dispatched and canceled en route

1:57:00 p.m., 42 W. Main St., Tavern 42, Public service

5:47:17 p.m., Mt. Vernon Rd. and Churchill St., No Incident found on arrival

Wednesday, June 20

5:50:37 a.m., 99 Dawn Ln., Smoke detector activation, no fire

8:50:12 a.m. ., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

1:01:42 p.m., 200 Executive Blvd. South, Vehicle accident

1:13:58 p.m., 100 Queen St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

3:19:33 p.m., 100 Executive Blvd. North, Vehicle accident

3:48:59 p.m., 134 Deer Run, Brush or brush-and-grass mix

5:27:37 p.m., 580 Andrews St., Vehicle accident

8:59:37 p.m., 30 Prosperity Ct., Assist police or other government entity

Thursday, June 21

7:41:55 a.m., I-84 Eastbound and Queen St., Vehicle accident

11:09:10 a.m., 107 Pine Dr., Smoke detector activation

1:25:16 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Assist police or other government entity

1:44:09 p.m., Queen St. and W. Queen St., Public service

Friday, June 22

9:08:36 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

6:29:14 p.m., 30 Darling St., Water or steam leak

7:48:16 p.m., 75 Main St., Town Hall, Service Call

8:17:41 p.m., 10 Paul Hts., Water or steam leak

8:39:14 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Lock-in

8:49:48 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Vehicle accident

Saturday, June 23

12:37:35 p.m., 571 S. Farms Ter., Assist police or other government entity

1:06:26 p.m., Main St. and Maple St. and Corn, Vehicle accident

1:59:56 p.m., 72 Highwood Ave., Lock-out Building

3:25:58 p.m., 697 Main St., Nico’s Pizza, Public service

3:40:21 p.m., 15 Charles St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

6:36:47 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

9:24:19 p.m., 189 Newell St., Sprinkler activation

Sunday, June 24