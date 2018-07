Stacy “Professor Lupo” Capodalupo supervises Ali Duncan, middle, and Norah DeCicco, right, during chemistry time at the Wizard world day camp at Arts at Angeloria, LLC last Monday. The camp helps develop photography skills, theatre skills, and science skills. Students use real microscopes and learn gardening skills in a “Hogwarts” environment based on the “Harry Potter” films and books. More at www.theatreatangelorias.com.

Photos by Janelle Morelli