Obituary: John E. Nowicky, 76

John E. Nowicky, Jr., 76, of Southington, went to be with the Lord on Saturday May 12, 2018. He was the husband of Jacqueline (Olson) Nowicky, his loving wife of 50 years.

Born in Meriden on June 17, 1941, he was the son of the late John E. and Viola (Boshko) Nowicky Sr. John proudly served in the United States Marine Corp from 1959 until 1963. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Middlesex Community College and Quinnipiac University. John had a long career in the financial business. He was employed by various banking institutions, retiring as a Vice President from New Haven Savings Bank. Upon retirement, needing something to do with his new found availability, John decided to sell men’s suits at Macy’s.

John was very involved in Social Justice for the Archdiocese of Hartford and served as a past president with the United Action Committee of CT. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, serving as a trustee, Parish Council President and on many church committees. John was involved in youth/adult sports for the City of Meriden. He was a coach and two time President for Meriden Junior Football, a coach and referee for So. Meriden Youth Basketball, a coach and two time president of So. Meriden Youth Baseball and a coach and umpire for Women’s Softball. John refereed at various High School basketball games throughout the State.

Mr. Nowicky leaves his three children: Michael J. Nowicky, Rachel Bedik and her husband Aaron, Robert O. Nowicky; two sisters: Johann Tim, Valerie Favereaux; six grandchildren: Mathue Nowicky, Jordan Carino, Kadee Nowicky, Robert O. Nowicky II, Sean Nowicky, Carter Bedik and five nephews: Michael Tino, Christopher Tino, Steven Favereaux, Brian Favereaux and Aaron Favereaux.

His funeral will be held on Friday May 18th at 10:15 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m.

Family and friends were invited to pay their respects on Thursday May 17th from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home and attend his burial on Monday May 21st at 11:00 a.m. directly at the State Veterans’ Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.