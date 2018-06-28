Southington student graduates as Mercy’s valedictorian

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Jennifer Magnoli is well-known by Southington students, faculty, and town officials.

As a 15-year-old, she bested every Southington High School student with her speech about the Constitution during the American Legion Oratorical Competition. She went on to win the state titles in 2016 and 2018 and went on to represent the state at the national competition in Indianapolis.

So it was no surprise that the Southington senior was named co-valedictorian at Mercy High School in Middletown. In any competition, Magnoli usually comes out on top.

She credits her family for continuing to motivate her in her pursuit of academics and extracurricular activities.

“When I found out I was a valedictorian, I remember feeling very grateful for the support of my family, friends, and Mercy High School family—all of whom offered me constant encouragement and energy to continue pursuing academic excellence,” said Magnoli. “The support of my family allowed me to develop a greater level of confidence and a proactive attitude toward my education and to see it as an opportunity for intellectual, personal and spiritual growth.”

Magnoli immersed herself in extracurricular activities and volunteering opportunities during her education. She served as the president of the McAuley chapter of the National Honor Society, and a president of the La Galatea Chapter of the Spanish National Honor Society. She was a Mercy Ambassador, peer minister and Eucharistic minister, a member of the Mercy-Xavier show choir and theater, and a

member of the St. Paul Roman Catholic Church choir.

Additionally, she has volunteered at numerous positions including at the Mercy Library and media center, Hatton Elementary School, Mercy High School theater arts summer program and St. Paul Church Confirmation. Magnoli’s resume features 12

awards and recognitions from local to national.

“The atmosphere at Mercy High School, and my previous middle and elementary schools, fostered my commitment to education,” she said. “Mercy feels like a home away from home, and having the support of my Mercy sisters motivated me to explore academic subjects with curiosity, openness and confidence.”

Magnoli looks ahead to furthering her education at the University of Connecticut with a full-tuition from the Presidential Scholarship for Valedictorians. She will pursue a business major, but will keep her options open.

“I am open to exploring other majors and career paths once I begin at UConn,” Magnoli said. “There may be another track I haven’t explored yet that better suits my skills and interests. Whatever path I choose, I definitely want to use that knowledge to give back to the community or begin my own non-profit initiative.”

Magnoli thanks her dedicated teachers and faculty members at St. Dominic School, St. Paul School and Mercy. She also thanks the American Legion, VFW and Lions Club; parents Bob and Kathy Magnoli; brothers John and Mario; grandmother and extended family.

“We are extremely proud and happy for her to experience the rewards from the hard work she expended during her four years at Mercy,” said Magnoli’s father, Bob. “The better she did at school, the more work she put in. She thrived on improving her GPA year after year.”

