Southington loses 25 employees to retirement this school year

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

While Southington High School sent off more than 500 graduating seniors last week, the entire Southington Public School district will be saying goodbye to a number of faculty and staff members. During the 2017-2018 school year, a total of 25 employees announced their retirement. Their length of school service spans from four years to 44.

Two employees gave 40 or more years to SPS: Southington High School special education teacher Elizabeth Prusski (44 years) and district-wide speech language pathologist Roberta Knoegel (40 years). A total of nine retiring employees gave 30 to 39 years or service; eight gave 20 to 29 years; five gave 10 to 19 years, and one gave four years of service.

Along with Prusski, SHS will say goodbye to the most employees: business teacher Cynthia Davey (36 years), science teacher Debra O’Brien (31 years), para-educator Patricia Tarfano (33 years), tutor Susan Zoni (four years), and special education para-educator Louie Torvinen (20 years).

Alta at the Pyne Center, Southington’s alternative high school, will be losing science teacher George Pulley Jr. after 32 years of service.

Over at Joseph DePaolo Middle School, social studies teacher Patricia Kenefick (33 years) and special education para-educator Eileen Cochrane (29 years) are retiring.

Just one educator from John F. Kennedy Middle School will retire: math teacher Philip Pomposi (24 years).

Flanders Elementary School will say goodbye to fifth grade teacher Joyce McAloon (32 years) and head custodian Mark Fiondella (28 years).

At Plantsville Elementary School, four teachers will retire: special education teacher Moira Myers (10 years), literacy specialist Judith Ellis (10 years), special education para-educator Mary Lou Derynoski (31 years), and special education para-educator Donna Cello (22 years).

Both Hatton Elementary School and Derynoski Elementary School are losing one employee each. Hatton will say goodbye to library para-eucator Jane Tebo (14 years) and Derynoski will lose special education para-educator Jill Sohon (17 years).

In the central office, personnel manager Kimberly Hunt (13 years), production secretary Marybeth Moleski (21 years), and two purchasing department secretaries Sherlee Plawecki (20 years), and Deborah Walonoski (32 years).

Two district-wide employees, Knoegel and school nursing supervisor Marie Bordonaro (21) will retire, along with physical education teacher Marcia Phelps (34 years), who teaches in multiple elementary schools.

