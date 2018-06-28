Obituary: Joanne M. Polli, 79

Joanne M. Polli, 79, of Melvin Village passed away on Monday, June 25, 2018 at the Maine Medical Center Hospital in Portland, Maine with her family at her bedside.

Born in Bristol, Connecticut on February 28, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anne (Hyland) Cronkhite.

Joanne was predeceased by her two husbands, Vincent Polli of Barre, VT and Joseph C. Jalowiecki of Plantsville, CT. She is survived by her partner of 27 years, Daniel Sedler of Melvin Village, NH; her children Jeff Jalowiecki of Plantsville, CT, Dorian Jalowiecki of Baltimore, MD, and Lauren and husband Guy Andrews of Barre, VT; her step-children Michael Polli of Bradford, VT, Edward and wife Elizabeth Polli of Post Mills, VT, David and wife Jill Polli of Hanover, NH, Stephen Sedler of Wolfeboro, NH, Phillip Sedler of Plum Island, MA, Diana Lovering of Wolfeboro, NH, Daniel and wife Sheila Sedler of Kensington, NH; her fourteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her sisters Louise Ostroski of Bristol, CT, and Eileen Caulkins of Litchfield, CT, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Joanne lived her life bringing people together; melding families. Her greatest joy in life was bringing together all of her extended family to enjoy travel, food, and conversation in her open and welcoming home. She was a dynamic, hospitable and warm woman who was the bedrock of her family. Joanne’s varied interests included volunteering at local hospitals, growing and cooking food, and sharing her love of travel by introducing her family to the world. She visited Italy over 30 times in her life and her passion for Italy’s food and vistas were contagious. Never one to shy away from a mystery, Joanne loved plunging into true crime stories. She never turned away a visitor, except for the odd bear at her bird feeders.

Joanne was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.

Friends may call from 2-4 pm on Friday, June 29 at the Baker-Gagne Funeral Home at 85 Mill Street in Wolfeboro, NH.Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 30 at noon at the Upper Plain Cemetery in Bradford, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joanne’s honor to the March of Dimes at www.marchofdimes.org Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street, Barre, VT.