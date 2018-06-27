Police blotter for the June 29 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Tuesday, June 12 to Thursday, June 21:

Michael Gonzalez, 47, of 1680 Meriden Rd., Waterbury, was charged on June 12 with second degree failure to appear.

Kyle McMahon, 20, of 396 Meriden Ave., Southington, was charged on June 12 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Rossi, 28, of 307 East St., Plainville, was charged on June 13 with second degree breach of peace.

Christopher Caristia, 59, of 14 Short St., New Britain, was charged on June 14 with issuing a bad check.

Nick Barnych, 32, of 44 Cloverdale Rd., Southington, was charged on June 14 with second degree breach of peace.

Stephanie Fleeton, 39, of 41 Linden St., New Britain, was charged on June 15 with disorderly conduct.

Abdullah Muhammad, 34, of 41 Linden St., New Britain, was charged on June 15 with disorderly conduct and operating a motor vehicle with suspended insurance.

Nathaniel Gonzalez, 23, of 3 Woodrige Rd., Bristol, was charged on June 16 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Robert A. Black, 55, of 240 Beths Ave., Bristol, was charged on June 16 with second degree failure to appear.

Carlos Gonzalez, 26, of 2273 Virgil Pl, Bronx, N.Y., was charged on June 16 with second degree failure to appear.

Dionne Porter, 33, of 91 James St., Hartford, was charged on June 16 with sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, and illegal possession of a shoplifting device.

Brian Hunter, 26, of 72 Summer Hill Rd., Middletown, was charged on June 17 with second degree failure to appear.

Molly Rothschild, 26, of 131 Pilgrim Dr., Windsor, was charged on June 18 with third degree burglary and first degree larceny.

Mark Campochiaro, 51, of 315 Copper Ridge, Southington, was charged on June 19 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to drive right, and evading responsibility.

Joshua Stachelek, 24, of 62 S. Center St., Southington, was charged on June 21 with interfering with police, first degree unlawful restraint, second degree threatening, second degree assault, fourth degree sexual assault, and disorderly conduct.