Fire report for the June 29 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 42 incidents from Monday, June 11 to Sunday, June 17:

Monday, June 11

9:59:01 a.m., 8 Village Rd., Lock-in

1:37:39 p.m., 22 Pine Grove Rd., Electrical wiring/ equipment

4:07:51 p.m., 400 Executive Blvd. South, Brush or brush-and-grass mix

4:34:36 p.m., 1091 West St., Popeyes, Dispatched and canceled en route

5:24:36 p.m., 2 Lovley Dr., CO detector activation

6:09:33 p.m., 102 Summit Farms Rd., Smoke detector activation, no fire

8:29:10 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation, no fire

10:49:59 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Outside equipment fire

11:21:04 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out Vehicle

Tuesday, June 12

10:57:27 a.m., 1000 East St., Camp Sloper, Alarm system activation, no fire

12:34:26 p.m., 510 Mt. Vernon Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

3:08:09 p.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

Wednesday, June 13

10:17:21 a.m., 1131 West St., Smoke detector activation

11:19:11 a.m., 462 Queen St., Hartford HealthCare, Medical assist, assist EMS

7:19:46 p.m., 469 Laning St., Vehicle Accident

7:47:16 p.m., 13 Lacey Rd., Smoke detector activation, no fire

Thursday, June 14

9:00:00 a.m., 712 Berry Patch Way, Public service

1:20:51 p.m., 570 Main St., Valero, Gasoline or other flammable liquid

1:46:20 p.m., 91 Norton St., Community, Alarm system activation, no fire

3:21:48 p.m., 384 Old Turnpike Rd., Chuck and Eddie’s, Lock-out Vehicle

4:51:26 p.m., 11 Whitney Ave., Oil or other combustible liquid

7:52:19 p.m., 9 Mountain View Rd., Lock-in

10:29:24 p.m., Hawks Nest Dr. and Shuttle Meadow, Vehicle accident

Friday, June 15

3:06:14 a.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart Plaza, Alarm system sounded

7:52:03 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

10:14:56 a.m., 255 Main St., Library, Assist police or other government entity

3:00:45 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Public service

8:37:39 p.m., 6 Carter Ln., No Incident found on arrival

9:15:34 p.m., 99 Executive Blvd. South, Municipal alarm system, malicious

Saturday, June 16

8:01:27 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

8:07:15 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

8:26:13 a.m., 196 Diana Rd., Unauthorized burning

9:25:00 a.m., 464 Queen St., Sunoco, Lock-out

2:58:48 p.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, Lock-out Vehicle

7:06:26 p.m., Queen St. and I-84 Westbound, Chemical spill or leak

Sunday, June 17