Fire report for the June 29 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 42 incidents from Monday, June 11 to Sunday, June 17:
Monday, June 11
- 9:59:01 a.m., 8 Village Rd., Lock-in
- 1:37:39 p.m., 22 Pine Grove Rd., Electrical wiring/ equipment
- 4:07:51 p.m., 400 Executive Blvd. South, Brush or brush-and-grass mix
- 4:34:36 p.m., 1091 West St., Popeyes, Dispatched and canceled en route
- 5:24:36 p.m., 2 Lovley Dr., CO detector activation
- 6:09:33 p.m., 102 Summit Farms Rd., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 8:29:10 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 10:49:59 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Outside equipment fire
- 11:21:04 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out Vehicle
Tuesday, June 12
- 10:57:27 a.m., 1000 East St., Camp Sloper, Alarm system activation, no fire
- 12:34:26 p.m., 510 Mt. Vernon Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 3:08:09 p.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
Wednesday, June 13
- 10:17:21 a.m., 1131 West St., Smoke detector activation
- 11:19:11 a.m., 462 Queen St., Hartford HealthCare, Medical assist, assist EMS
- 7:19:46 p.m., 469 Laning St., Vehicle Accident
- 7:47:16 p.m., 13 Lacey Rd., Smoke detector activation, no fire
Thursday, June 14
- 9:00:00 a.m., 712 Berry Patch Way, Public service
- 1:20:51 p.m., 570 Main St., Valero, Gasoline or other flammable liquid
- 1:46:20 p.m., 91 Norton St., Community, Alarm system activation, no fire
- 3:21:48 p.m., 384 Old Turnpike Rd., Chuck and Eddie’s, Lock-out Vehicle
- 4:51:26 p.m., 11 Whitney Ave., Oil or other combustible liquid
- 7:52:19 p.m., 9 Mountain View Rd., Lock-in
- 10:29:24 p.m., Hawks Nest Dr. and Shuttle Meadow, Vehicle accident
Friday, June 15
- 3:06:14 a.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart Plaza, Alarm system sounded
- 7:52:03 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival
- 10:14:56 a.m., 255 Main St., Library, Assist police or other government entity
- 3:00:45 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Public service
- 8:37:39 p.m., 6 Carter Ln., No Incident found on arrival
- 9:15:34 p.m., 99 Executive Blvd. South, Municipal alarm system, malicious
Saturday, June 16
- 8:01:27 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 8:07:15 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 8:26:13 a.m., 196 Diana Rd., Unauthorized burning
- 9:25:00 a.m., 464 Queen St., Sunoco, Lock-out
- 2:58:48 p.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, Lock-out Vehicle
- 7:06:26 p.m., Queen St. and I-84 Westbound, Chemical spill or leak
Sunday, June 17
- 3:05:47 a.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart Plaza, Sprinkler activation
- 1:34:43 p.m., 500 Darling St., Lock-out Building
- 1:41:28 p.m., 11 Marion Ave., Mobil, Natural vegetation fire, Other
- 2:25:06 p.m., 1816 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Natural vegetation fire, Other
- 5:09:15 p.m., 328 Curtiss St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 7:24:48 p.m., 3000 Mt. Vernon Rd., Vehicle accident
- 7:45:00 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby