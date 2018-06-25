Obituary: Yvon A. Gendreau, 82

Yvon A. Gendreau, 82, of Southington, passed away on Friday, June 22nd at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband for 63 years of Simone (Ouellette) Gendreau.

He was born in St. David, ME on April 12, 1936, the son of the late Paul and Girethe Gendreau. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Tilcon- Tomasso Construction in New Britain. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church. Yvon was a 50 year member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed woodworking and made beautiful furniture everything from hope chests to custom tables.

In addition to his wife Simone, he is survived by his children Maurice Ouellette, Sandra Smith and her husband Burke, David Gendreau and his wife Pamela and Paul Gendreau and his wife Pauline, 18 grandchildren and 11 great –grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. He also leaves 2 brothers Carl and wife Norma Gendreau and Eldon Gendreau and a sister Rolande and husband Mack McWhinnie . He was pre deceased by a son Joseph Gendreau and a son-in-law Tony Lisatinski. He was pre deceased by his brother’s and sister’s Blanch, Yvonne, Rachelle, Roland, Clayton, Lucien, and Gene.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10 am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday from 4-7 pm.

Donations may be made to Office of Radio and TV 15 Peach Orchard Rd. Prospect Ct. 06712 or American Parkinson Disease Association PO Box 718 Mystic, CT 06372

