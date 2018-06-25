Obituary: Marjorie ‘Margie’ Hartman, 79

Marjorie “Margie” Hartman formerly of Wallingford, CT passed away peacefully on 6/14/18.

Wife of Philip Hartman Sr. to whom she was married to for 60 years and Mother to 3 children Phil, Chris and Diane. Born August 30th 1938 in Meriden CT, Daughter of Walter and Rosemond Lange and sister to Walter, Edward and John Lange.

Marge grew up in Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall. Shortly after she worked for the Record Journal as a Proofreader and then for Crown Plastics Inc. from which she eventually started her own company Masecraft Supply Co in 1980.

Masecraft supplies exotic materials to both the Cutlery and Musical Instrument industries. Originally located on Research Parkway. Marge grew Masecraft into a very well-respected business where she became known as “The Wonder Woman of Knives.” In 2010 Marge gracefully retired and turned her company over to her two sons (Phil & Chris) who still run the company today. Marge & Phil Sr. built their first home on Faye Lane in Southington in where they raised their family and later moved to South Borough Dr. also in Southington.

Marge spent her last few years in the good care of Mulberry Gardens and then finally at Southington Care Center.

She is survived by her husband Philip Hartman Sr. of Southington and 3 children son Phil Hartman of Cheshire and his wife Amy and granddaughters Felicia, Kira and Vanessa, her son Chris and grandson Benjamin of Southington, daughter Diane Conroy of Simsbury and her husband Mike and grandchildren Emma & Aidan. In addition, she is the loving Aunt to many Hartman, Lange and Ceruti children spanning 3 generations whom she loved all unconditionally.

Marge was an adventures lady whose travels included Egypt, Africa, Europe and Korea. She will always be remembered as a woman who had a very pleasant way about her and the ability to make people around her feel at ease. She will be greatly missed by so many. We will all forever be grateful for having her in our lives. We are proud to be her family and we will carry on what she has instilled in us.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Plantsville for a memorial mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be at South End Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Marjorie’s Memory to: Bread for Life, P.O. Box 925, Southington, CT 06489.

For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com