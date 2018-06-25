Obituary: Laura (Wight) White, 59

Laura (Wight) White, 59, 0f Bristol, passed away on Saturday June 23, 2018 at Bristol Hospital. She was the wife of Glen White.

Laura was born on October 5, 1959 in New Britain and was the daughter of the late Everett and Dorothy (Ouelette) Wight.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter Cheri Leete of VT, and a son Scott White and his wife Shannon of Bristol. Laura is also survived by five grandchildren Jennifer, Meagan, Kevin, Jacob and Zachary and one great granddaughter McKenna. She also leaves two brothers, Kenny and Brian Wight of Southington, seven sisters, Nancy Hodgkins, Patricia Weishsel, Dora Mayette, Kathleen Wight of Southington, Donna Carroll, Linda Charette of Meriden and Sandra Goff of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral will be held Thursday 6 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Calling hours will be Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

