Southington man charged with DUI after car accident

Southington Police announced that on March 19 at approximately 10:16 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Queen St. in the area of 1079 Queen St. Investigation shows that Mark Campochiaro, age 51 of Southington, was operating his vehicle in the northbound lane of Queen St. when he allegedly crossed into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle traveling south in the southbound lane of Queen St. It was reported that after the impact with the vehicle, Campochiaro’s vehicle traveled approximately 500 feet from the scene before striking a tree and coming to a stop.

Campochiaro suffered injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The other operator suffered injuries and was treated on scene. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and required towing from the scene.

A search warrant for medical records revealed that Campochiaro was allegedly operating the vehicle with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit.

On June 19, Campochiaro turned himself in after learning of an active arrest warrant and was charged with failure to drive right, evading responsibility of physical injury, and illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs. Campochiaro posted a $1000 surety bond and was given a court appearance date of July 2 at Bristol Superior Court.