Officers respond to report of suicidal female

Southington Police announced that on June 19 at approximately 5:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Marion Ave. in Southington on a report of a suicidal, 71 year-old female. Officers obtained information that the female was reported to be alone in the residence and possibly had access to guns.

Officers on scene set up a perimeter and diverted vehicular traffic away from the area. A command post was set up in the area and the Central Region Emergency Response Team was activated and responded to the scene. Communication between the female and the E.R.T. negotiators was established and at approximately 7:30 p.m., the female agreed to exit the residence.

She was taken to a local medical facility via ambulance for a mental health evaluation. There were three firearms located within the residence. None were loaded with ammunition and there was no ammunition located within the residence. All of the guns were seized pending a firearms hearing. No arrests are expected related to this incident.