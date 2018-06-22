Obituary: Millie (Daigle) Whitworth, 84

Millie (Daigle) Whitworth, 84 of Southington, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 14, 2018. She was the wife of the late Douglas Whitworth.

Born September 30, 1932 in Fort Kent, ME she was the daughter of the late Emile and Alexina (Daigle) Daigle.

Millie retired from St. Francis Hospital in Hartford after 30 years of service.

She is survived by two brothers, Richard Daigle of Bristol and Alton Daigle of ME; two sisters, Lenora Beck of Plainville and Nina Lulevitch of Southington and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Lyle. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Services for Millie will be at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com.