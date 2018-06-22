Obituary: Kirk J. Bryant, 56

Kirk J. Bryant, 56, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly at his home after a long illness on Monday, June 18, 2018. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to everyone around him.

Kirk was born on August 15, 1961 in New Britain to the late Henry and Joan (Sturgeon) Bryant and had been a longtime Southington resident.

He worked as a computer technician at Ergonomics in Newington for many years. He loved animals, especially his faithful companion Louise. Kirk had a big heart and would do anything for anybody in need.

He is survived by one brother, Dale Bryant and wife Kris of Bristol and three sisters, Joanne Miller and husband Ron of Alabama, Donna LaPoint and husband Darrell of Southington and Anita Bryant of Southington. He is also survived by three nieces, Krista Casale and her husband Robert of Plainville, Tiffany Bryant of Bristol, Debbie Ranker and her husband Dave of Alabama and two nephews, Darrell LaPoint III and his wife Taylor of Bristol and Michael Diyulio of Bristol and 10 great-nieces and nephews: Jesse, Jacob, Olivia, Levi, London, Harper, Lisa, Ricky, Nicki and James.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kirk’s memory may be made to CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 22, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.