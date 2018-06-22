Obituary: Kathleen Ann (Patla) Gorr, 72

Kathleen Ann (Patla) Gorr, 72, of Southington, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, June 15, 2018 at the HOCC at New Britain General. She had been the childhood sweetheart and loving wife of Alan “Lanny” Gorr for 54 years. Kathy and Lanny enjoyed a wonderful life together, from raising their family to traveling to all 50 states.

Born on July 9, 1945 in Meriden to the late Walter and Veronica (Zunda) Patla, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Kathy was a nurse at Bradley Memorial Hospital for many years where her patients and co-workers loved her. She enjoyed family gatherings and making sure everyone was happy.

In addition to her husband Lanny, she is survived by three children: Kimberly Sikoski, Gregory Gorr and Kristen Spooner and her husband Mike, all of Southington; and nine grandchildren: Jason and Kathryn Sikoski; Alex, Ryan and Joshua Gorr and Ben, Zachary, Jeremy and Mikaela Spooner. She is also survived by her sister Dorothy White and husband David King of Maine and two special nieces, Beth and Rachel White.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial of ashes will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.