Obituary: David Schneir, 84

David Schneir, 84, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, June 14 at Masonicare in Wallingford. He was the husband of the late Harriet Schneir.

He was born on Sept. 22, 1933 in Bronx, NY, the son of the late Joseph and Fanny Schneir. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Prior to his retirement David was a sales manager for several shoe stores.

He is survived by his children, Mitchell Schneir and his wife Lauren Day of North Andover, MA, Joel Schneir of New Britain, Terri Carlson and husband Glenn of Bristol and Barbara Kupcho and husband Chris of Southington. He also leaves his grandchildren, Isabella, Courtney, Jessica, David and Justin and a brother-in-law Myron Hecht.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 19 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Southington, There are no calling hours. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.