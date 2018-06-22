Obituary: Constance “Renee” Van Housen MacKenzie, 91

Constance “Renee” Van Housen MacKenzie, 91, of Southington, passed away on Friday, June 15, 2018 at the home of her daughter, with whom she lived for the last several years. She was born on September 25, 1926 in New Britain, daughter of the late Harold R. and Constance Phoenix and grew up in Bristol.

Renee worked several years at Royal Typewriter in Hartford, then at NAPCO in Terryville. She was a kind and caring spirit to all and loved spending time with her family.

Renee is survived by her daughter Lynne (Van Housen) Kramer and her husband Larry of Southington; son Jeffrey Van Housen and his wife Marianna of Bristol; granddaughter Lindsay Van Housen Mack and her husband William of San Diego, CA; brother H. Bruce Phoenix and his wife Geraldine of FL; special cousin Pamela Harding of Wethersfield; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in death by her loving husband, Howard “Mac” MacKenzie and her brothers Donald and Normand Phoenix.

The family would like to thank dear friends Rosanne Dean and Carissa-Lynn Ford, as well as Kristyn Weitz and the rest of the VITAS hospice staff, for all their care and support during this time.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 22, 2018 at O’Brien Funeral Home at 11a.m. Burial will follow at Forestville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America, https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Renee’s tribute page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.