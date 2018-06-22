Obituary: Bruce W. Bailey Sr., 81

Bruce W. Bailey Sr., 81, of Southington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the Summit of Plantsville. He had been the loving husband of Maureen (Galliher) Bailey for nearly 61 years.

Born on June 27, 1936 in New Britain to the late Thomas and Mae (Skoguland) Bailey, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

Bruce retired from Skinner Valve where he worked as an electrician for over 40 years. He loved his family and found pleasure in simple things like reading, walking and doing puzzles.

In addition to his wife Maureen, he is survived by four children: Bruce W. Bailey Jr. of Southington; Donna Ouellette and her husband Roy of Bristol; KellyAnn Boga and her husband Jeffrey of Southington and Kim Lank and her husband Jim of Plantsville; two grandchildren, Tiffany Atkins and her husband AJ of Southington and William Learned of Plainville and two great-grandchildren, Giuliana and Gavin Atkins. He is also survived by his sister, Janice Agritelly of Texas, brother, David Bailey of New Britain and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 from the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville with an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Monday, June 18, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.