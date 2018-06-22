Obituary: Anthony L. Palmieri, 78

Anthony L. Palmieri, 78, of Southington passed away on Saturday, June 16 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of the late Yvette (Cyr) Palmieri.

He was born on March 18, 1940 in Southington the son of the late Sisto and Iona (Cook) Palmieri. He worked in Law Enforcement his entire career, first as a police officer and detective for the Southington police department and later as an Investigator for the State’s Attorney Office. Tony enjoyed restoring old cars, working in his yard and bowling. He loved his dog Dozer.

He is survived by his children Dennis and wife Jean Palmieri of Southington, Tina Palmieri of New Britain, Yvette and husband Gregory Mirando and Tony Palmieri all of Southington, his grandchildren Katie, Alex, Bryan, Katie, Gregory, Yvette, TJ, Tiffany and Kristy also great-grandchildren Charlie, Sam, Avery, Hadley and Chase. He also leaves his sister Dolores Ireland, brothers Joseph and Ronald Palmieri all of Southington. In addition to his wife he was predeceased by a brother John Palmieri.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 20 at 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10 a.m. for a Mass. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Southington Police Benevolent Association, 69 Lazy Lane Southington, CT 06489

