Middletown woman arrested after burglarizing $20,000 of jewelry and money from Southington residence

Southington Police announced that on June 18 at approximately 12:15 a.m. Molly Rothschild, age 26 of Middletown, CT, was arrested via an active arrest warrant. The warrant stems from an incident that was investigated on May 11. Rothschild was charged with third degree burglary and first degree larceny. Rothschild was processed and held on a $20,000 court set bond set by Bristol Court. Rothschild is scheduled to appear at GA 17, Bristol Court on June 18, 2018.

On May 11, officers investigated a residential burglary at a home on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. The warrant alleges that Rothschild entered the residence and stole assorted pieces of jewelry and a container with approximately $500 of loose change in it. The victims reported the total value for the missing jewelry and change was $20,825.