Police blotter for the June 22 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Tuesday, June 5 to Monday, June 11:

Francisco Lopez, 31, of 303 New Haven Ave., Waterbury, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana on June 5.

Steven Lavertu, 33, of 70 Concord St., Bristol, was charged with improper use of a marker plate, failure to insure a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, and operating an unregistered morot vehicle on June 6.

Jonathan Balogh, 27, of 181 Sherbrooke St., Bristol, was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle under suspension on June 7.

Miguel Mariera, 31, of 146 Laurel Ct., Plainville, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana on June 7.

Alexus Labelle, 21, of 29 Darling St., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive in the proper lane on June 8.

Angel Mercado, 35, of 420 Ellis St., New Britain, was charged with third degree burglary, fourth degree larceny, second degree criminal mischief, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, receiving goods by illegal use of a credit card, criminal attempt to commit fifth degree larceny, criminal attempt to commit illegal use of a credit card, and criminal attempt to commit receiving goods by illegal use of a credit card on June 8. In a second incident, Mercado was charged with third degree burglary and fifth degree larceny. In a third incident, Mercado was charged with third degree burglary and third degree larceny. In a fourth incident, Mercado was charged with second degree burglary, fourth degree larceny, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, and receiving goods by illegal use of a credit card. In a fifth incident, Mercado was charged with second degree burglary, fourth degree larceny, and first degree criminal mischief. In a sixth incident, Mercado was charged with second degree burglary, fourth degree larceny, and first degree criminal mischief.

John Reardon, 26, of 24 Belaire Dr., Plainville, was charged with second degree breach of peace on June 8.

Amanda Koerner, 27, of 1119 S. End Rd., Southington, was charged with first degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and violation of a protective order on June 9.

Michael Fraenza, 28, of 75 W. Pond Rd., North Branford, was charged with second degree breach of peace on June 10.

John Salerno, 39, of 484 Canal St., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening on June 11.