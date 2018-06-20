Police blotter for the June 22 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Tuesday, June 5 to Monday, June 11:
- Francisco Lopez, 31, of 303 New Haven Ave., Waterbury, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana on June 5.
- Steven Lavertu, 33, of 70 Concord St., Bristol, was charged with improper use of a marker plate, failure to insure a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, and operating an unregistered morot vehicle on June 6.
- Jonathan Balogh, 27, of 181 Sherbrooke St., Bristol, was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle under suspension on June 7.
- Miguel Mariera, 31, of 146 Laurel Ct., Plainville, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana on June 7.
- Alexus Labelle, 21, of 29 Darling St., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive in the proper lane on June 8.
- Angel Mercado, 35, of 420 Ellis St., New Britain, was charged with third degree burglary, fourth degree larceny, second degree criminal mischief, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, receiving goods by illegal use of a credit card, criminal attempt to commit fifth degree larceny, criminal attempt to commit illegal use of a credit card, and criminal attempt to commit receiving goods by illegal use of a credit card on June 8. In a second incident, Mercado was charged with third degree burglary and fifth degree larceny. In a third incident, Mercado was charged with third degree burglary and third degree larceny. In a fourth incident, Mercado was charged with second degree burglary, fourth degree larceny, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, and receiving goods by illegal use of a credit card. In a fifth incident, Mercado was charged with second degree burglary, fourth degree larceny, and first degree criminal mischief. In a sixth incident, Mercado was charged with second degree burglary, fourth degree larceny, and first degree criminal mischief.
- John Reardon, 26, of 24 Belaire Dr., Plainville, was charged with second degree breach of peace on June 8.
- Amanda Koerner, 27, of 1119 S. End Rd., Southington, was charged with first degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and violation of a protective order on June 9.
- Michael Fraenza, 28, of 75 W. Pond Rd., North Branford, was charged with second degree breach of peace on June 10.
- John Salerno, 39, of 484 Canal St., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening on June 11.