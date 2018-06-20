Fire report for the June 22 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 40 incidents from Monday, June 4 to Sunday, June 10:
Monday, June 4
- 9:10:33 a.m., 2004 West St., Cumberland Farms, Gasoline or other flammable liquid
- 10:13:25 a.m., 445 Queen St., Monro Muffler, Vehicle accident
- 11:44:47 a.m., 86 Lady Slipper Ln., Carbon monoxide detector activation
- 12:04:50 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation
- 12:59:44 p.m., I-691 Eastbound and I-84, Vehicle accident
- 2:27:20 p.m., 67 Dogwood Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 5:16:25 p.m., 15 Blocher Farm Pl., Smoke detector activation
- 7:41:58 p.m., 200 Executive Blvd. North, Alarm system activation, no fire
Tuesday, June 5
- 7:45:26 a.m., Sunset Ridge Dr. and Savage St., Vehicle accident
- 3:58:06 p.m., 408 Main St., Lock-out Building
Wednesday, June 6
- 11:42:26 a.m., 1096 West St., Homewood Suites, Alarm system activation, no fire
- 4:22:52 p.m., 640 Prospect St., Vehicle accident
- 8:08:13 p.m., 93 Faye Ln., Gasoline or other flammable
Thursday, June 7
- 6:58:39 a.m., 36 Thunderbird Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 12:03:03 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Medical assist, assist EMS
- 12:35:07 p.m., 865 W. Queen St., Smoke detector activation
- 12:46:54 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Citizen complaint
- 12:53:45 p.m., 87 Aircraft Rd., Chemical spill or leak
- 2:41:10 p.m., 609 N. Main St., Beacon Pharmacy, Vehicle accident
- 3:29:56 p.m., 109 Summer St., Alarm system sounded
- 5:57:42 p.m., 46 Old Farm Rd., Carbon monoxide incident
Friday, June 8
- 12:02:48 a.m., Mine Hollow Rd. and Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident
- 12:41:18 p.m., 194 W. Center St., Power line down
- 12:49:31 p.m., 36 Wheeler Village Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 6:24:30 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 6:33:50 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
- 7:21:48 p.m., 781 S. Main St., Wells Fargo, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 9:02:37 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival
Saturday, June 9
- 12:23:30 a.m., 107 Panorama Dr., Arcing, shorted electrical
- 4:28:34 a.m., 102 Laurel St., Vehicle accident
- 4:55:43 a.m., Kingswood Dr. and Savage St., Vehicle accident
- 10:36:49 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 11:21:05 a.m., 9 South Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 11:28:29 a.m., 175 Berlin Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 11:42:33 a.m., 40 Woodberry Hill Dr., Alarm system sounded
Sunday, June 10
- 2:27:49 a.m., 228 Curtiss St., Vehicle accident
- 3:54:07 a.m., 2 Lynn Ave., Lock-in
- 7:21:16 a.m., 68 Blatchley Ave., Cooking fire, confined to cooking surface
- 3:02:38 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 6:03:08 p.m., 712 Berry Patch Way, Alarm system activation, no fire