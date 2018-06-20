Fire report for the June 22 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 40 incidents from Monday, June 4 to Sunday, June 10:

Monday, June 4

9:10:33 a.m., 2004 West St., Cumberland Farms, Gasoline or other flammable liquid

10:13:25 a.m., 445 Queen St., Monro Muffler, Vehicle accident

11:44:47 a.m., 86 Lady Slipper Ln., Carbon monoxide detector activation

12:04:50 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation

12:59:44 p.m., I-691 Eastbound and I-84, Vehicle accident

2:27:20 p.m., 67 Dogwood Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS

5:16:25 p.m., 15 Blocher Farm Pl., Smoke detector activation

7:41:58 p.m., 200 Executive Blvd. North, Alarm system activation, no fire

Tuesday, June 5

7:45:26 a.m., Sunset Ridge Dr. and Savage St., Vehicle accident

3:58:06 p.m., 408 Main St., Lock-out Building

Wednesday, June 6

11:42:26 a.m., 1096 West St., Homewood Suites, Alarm system activation, no fire

4:22:52 p.m., 640 Prospect St., Vehicle accident

8:08:13 p.m., 93 Faye Ln., Gasoline or other flammable

Thursday, June 7

6:58:39 a.m., 36 Thunderbird Dr., Smoke detector activation

12:03:03 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Medical assist, assist EMS

12:35:07 p.m., 865 W. Queen St., Smoke detector activation

12:46:54 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Citizen complaint

12:53:45 p.m., 87 Aircraft Rd., Chemical spill or leak

2:41:10 p.m., 609 N. Main St., Beacon Pharmacy, Vehicle accident

3:29:56 p.m., 109 Summer St., Alarm system sounded

5:57:42 p.m., 46 Old Farm Rd., Carbon monoxide incident

Friday, June 8

12:02:48 a.m., Mine Hollow Rd. and Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident

12:41:18 p.m., 194 W. Center St., Power line down

12:49:31 p.m., 36 Wheeler Village Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS

6:24:30 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

6:33:50 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

7:21:48 p.m., 781 S. Main St., Wells Fargo, EMS call, excluding vehicle

9:02:37 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

Saturday, June 9

12:23:30 a.m., 107 Panorama Dr., Arcing, shorted electrical

4:28:34 a.m., 102 Laurel St., Vehicle accident

4:55:43 a.m., Kingswood Dr. and Savage St., Vehicle accident

10:36:49 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

11:21:05 a.m., 9 South Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle

11:28:29 a.m., 175 Berlin Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle

11:42:33 a.m., 40 Woodberry Hill Dr., Alarm system sounded

Sunday, June 10