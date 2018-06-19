Wayback giving out milkshakes for free Thursday

Local Wayback Burgers restaurants will be giving away free milkshakes for the first day of summer, Thursday, June 21, starting at 10:30 a.m., according to a press release.

“While any day is a good day for a hand-dipped-to-order milkshake, there’s something about the words “first day of summer” that gets the blood flowing. The Black & White Milkshake, crafted with Blue Bunny® ice cream, Hershey’s™ chocolate syrup, and milk, is the perfect delight to combat mother nature’s oppressive heat,” read a press release.

“Summer has the ability to conjure up remembrance of the “good old days” and we proudly welcome its arrival by celebrating Free Shake Day with our loyal guests,” said John Eucalitto, Wayback Burgers president.

According to the press release, “all participating Wayback Burgers restaurants are gearing up for Free Shake Day by loading up on supplies. 3,400 gallons of ice cream, 300 gallons of Hershey’s ™ chocolate syrup, 300 gallons of Monin French Vanilla Syrup, and 30,000 cups, lids, and straws to be exact,” which they say is “30 times the required supply for an average day of milkshake sales.”

For more information, Wayback Burgers urges you to visit their website, waybackburgers.com.