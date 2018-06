Weekly scoreboard for the June 22 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, June 11 and Friday, June 15. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

American Legion Post 72

Cheshire 2, Southington 1

Tuesday, June 12

At Southington HS

CHESHIRE

PLAYER AB R H BI Player A 2 1 1 0 Player B 4 1 0 0 Player C 4 0 2 0 Player D 3 0 0 1 Player E 2 0 0 1 Player F 2 0 0 0 Player G 3 0 0 0 Player H 3 0 0 0 Player I 2 0 0 0 Player M 1 0 0 0 Totals 26 2 3 2

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Topper 4 0 0 0 Kohl 4 0 0 0 Panarella 4 0 0 0 Mercier 2 0 1 0 Owsianko 3 0 0 0 Chiaro 2 0 1 0 Romano 3 0 0 0 Weed 1 1 0 0 Avancha 1 0 0 0 Cyr 1 0 0 0 Totals 25 1 2 0

BB—Player F, Player A (2), Player E, Player D, Cyr, Weed (2), Mercier. HBP—Chiaro.

Cheshire 101 000 0 — 2 3 3

Southington 000 010 0 — 1 2 2

CHESHIRE IP H R ER BB K Player C 4.0 1 1 0 2 4 Player D 3.0 1 0 0 2 2 SOUTHINGTON IP H R ER BB K Henderson, L 5.0 3 2 1 2 2 Weed 0.0 0 0 0 2 0 Kohl 2.0 0 0 0 1 3

Records—Cheshire, 1-0. Southington, 2-1.

Southington 3, Madison 0

Wednesday, June 13

At Southington HS

MADISON

PLAYER AB R H BI Player A 3 0 0 0 Player B 3 0 0 0 Player C 3 0 0 0 Player D 3 0 0 0 Player E 3 0 1 0 Player F 3 0 1 0 Player G 3 0 0 0 Player H 1 0 0 0 Player I 2 0 1 0 Totals 24 0 3 0

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Topper 3 0 1 0 Chiaro 2 1 1 0 Mercier 2 1 0 0 Kohl 1 0 0 0 Avancha 1 0 0 0 Panarella 2 1 0 1 Padden 2 0 0 0 Romano 3 0 1 0 Owsianko 3 0 0 0 Cyr 1 0 0 0 Totals 20 3 3 1

BB—Player H, Panarella, Padden, Cyr, Mercier, Chiaro. HBP—Kohl.

Madison 000 000 0 — 0 3 2

Southington 003 000 0 — 3 3 1

MADISON IP H R ER BB K Player J 3.0 2 3 3 5 2 Player N 1 0 0 0 0 1 SOUTHINGTON IP H R ER BB K Borkowski, W 7.0 3 0 0 1 8

Records—Madison, 3-1. Southington, 3-1.

Southington 10, Madison 0

Thursday, June 14

At Southington HS

MADISON

PLAYER AB R H BI Elias 3 0 1 0 McIntosh 2 0 0 0 Cote 1 0 0 0 Decota 3 0 1 0 Tracy 3 0 1 0 Goodrich 3 0 0 0 Zsbik 2 0 0 0 Davies 2 0 1 0 Patrick 2 0 0 0 Totals 21 0 4 0

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Topper 2 0 0 2 Chiaro 3 0 0 1 Mercier 3 1 1 0 Kohl 3 1 1 0 Panarella 3 3 2 0 Padden 2 1 2 2 Patenaude 2 2 2 2 Owsianko 3 1 2 0 Cyr 1 1 0 1 Totals 22 10 10 8

BB—Cote (2), McIntosh, Padden. HBP—Cyr. SAC—Patenaude, Topper.

Madison 000 00x x — 0 4 2

Southington 053 2xx x — 10 10 3

MADISON IP H R ER BB K Dowling, L 4.0 10 10 8 1 4 SOUTHINGTON IP H R ER BB K Krar, W 4.0 4 0 0 2 6 Weed 1.0 0 0 0 1 0

Records—Madison, 3-2. Southington, 4-1.