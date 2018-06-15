New Britain man arrested for a string of Southington burglaries

Southington Police announced that on June 8, Angel Mercado, 35, of New Britain, was transported from Hartford Correctional Center to Bristol Superior Court to be arraigned on charges from five separate burglary arrest warrants.

These arrest warrants stem from a string of burglaries committed by Mercado between Jan. 22 and Jan. 26, 2018 in the area of West Street, Hart Street, Ridgewood Road and Juniper Road. These burglaries were investigated by Southington Patrol Units and Southington Detectives.

Southington investigators also worked with other jurisdictions during the course of their investigation. Mercado was arraigned on the five arrest warrants with bonds set at $50,000 for a total of $250,000. Mercado was returned to HCC as he has other pending charges in other jurisdiction.

For the first warrant, he was charged with third degree burglary, fourth degree larceny, second degree criminal mischief, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, receiving goods by illegal use of a credit card, criminal attempt to commit fifth degree larceny, criminal attempt to commit illegal use of a credit card, and criminal attempt to commit receiving goods by illegal use of a credit card.

For the second warrant, Mercado was charged with third degree burglary and fifth degree larceny.

For the third incident, Mercado was charged with third degree burglary and third degree larceny.

For the fourth incident, Mercado was charged with second degree burglary, fourth degree larceny, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, and receiving goods by illegal use of a credit card.

For the fifth warrant, he was charged with second degree burglary, fourth degree larceny, and first degree criminal mischief.