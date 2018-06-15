Local contestants do well at Miss CT pageant

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Local representatives at the Miss Connecticut Scholarship Pageant this weekend acquitted themselves well.

The new Miss Connecticut is Bridget Oei of Hebron and the new Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen is Morgan Mancini of Wolcott. Oei had been crowned Miss Mountain Laurel at the Miss Nutmeg pageant held at Derynoski Elementary School last December. Last year, she served as Miss Southington.

Miss Bristol’s Outstanding Teen Autumn Schless, competing in her first state pageant, was third runner-up for the evening. She also received the Spirit of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Award.

Miss Forestville Jillian Duffy reached the top 12 on Saturday night, getting a chance to perform, walk in her evening gown, and answer an onstage question.

Miss Southington’s Outstanding Teen Sydney Goodrich reached the top 11 on Saturday night.

Also, Bristol’s Jaymie Bianca, competing as Miss Stamford, received the non-finalist interview award.

PHOTOS by MIKE CHAIKEN