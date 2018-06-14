Obituary: Josephine S. (D’Agostino) Adamowicz, 85

Josephine S. (D’Agostino) Adamowicz, 85, of Southington, died on Tuesday, May 22nd at HOCC at New Britain General. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence Adamowicz.

Josie was born on November 1, 1932 in New Britain, the daughter of the late Vito and Michelina D’Agostino. She worked as a seamstress, in her early years at G. Fox & Co. and later as a housekeeper at St. Dominic Church rectory. She was a parishioner and member of the choir at St. Dominic Church for many years.

She is survived by her brother Chester D’Agostino and his wife Susan of Niantic, her son Michael Adamowicz of Southington and a daughter Bernice Thomas and her husband Craig of Colorado, she also leaves three grandchildren Nicole, David and Daniel and five great grandchildren.

Private funeral services were held by the request of the family. DellaVecchia Funeral home, 211 N. Main St.Southington is assisting with the arrangements.

