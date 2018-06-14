Obituary: Janet Pehmoeller, 82

Janet Pehmoeller, 82, of Crystal River, Florida returned to her heavenly home on April 25, 2018.

Janet was born in New Britain, CT. She was a graduate of New Britain High School, the University of Connecticut & the Central Connecticut State University.

Janet married Ernest Pehmoeller on June 21, 1958 & enjoyed a loving partnership of almost 60 years. They were blessed with 3 sons & 5 granddaughters. Janet was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church. She was an elementary school teacher & in 1993 was selected as Southington’s Teacher of the Year. In addition to their loving marriage, Janet & Ernest also enjoyed an artistic partnership with their carvings.

Janet & Ernest retired in 1995, and began splitting their time between Crystal River, FL & Eastford, CT. When in Eastford, Janet attended the Congregational Church of Eastford and loved hosting family & friends at their lake house.

Janet is survived by her husband, Ernest Pehmoeller, her sons: Frazer & his wife Jennifer, Eric & his wife Vicki, and Scott & his wife Donna; As well as her granddaughters Lindsay & her husband David, Alyssa, Erica & her husband Paul, Heather, & Laurel.

A memorial service will be held in Eastford, CT at the Eastford Congregational Church on June 21st at 2:00 PM, which would have been their 60th wedding anniversary.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Janet’s name to the Hospice of Citrus County, the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa or the Congregational Church of Eastford.