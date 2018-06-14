Obituary: Emilie (Litke) Flugrad-Beal, 93

Emilie (Litke) Flugrad-Beal, 93, of the Milldale section of Southington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 10, 2018 at the Southington Care Center. She was the loving wife of the late Donald Flugrad for nearly 28 years.

Born on April 20, 1925 in Terryville, CT to the late Emil and Wanda (Krampitz) Litke, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Emilie owned and operated the former Flugrad Oil and D & E Gas Company with her late husband Donald Flugrad for over 25 years. She was a longtime member of the Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed traveling. Most of all, she loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Emilie is survived by two daughters, Susan Smith and her husband Tim of Mt. Vision, NY and Alice Flaherty and her husband Lance of Southington; five grandchildren; Lynn Flaherty and Carol O’Flaherty, both of Plantsville; Valery Worden and her husband Mike; Donald Smith and his wife Jennifer and Earl Smith and his wife Jennifer, all of Mt. Vision, NY; five great-grandchildren: Maggie, Nicholas, Kendra, Charlotte and Sam and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four sisters, Emma Walters, Margaret Politz, Erna Litke and Gertrude Hilton and two brothers, Walter and Willie Litke. She was also predeceased by her second husband, Donald Beal.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Emilie’s memory may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church, 531 Woodruff St., Southington, CT 06489.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 531 Woodruff St., Southington. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the service from 9:00- 10:30 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.