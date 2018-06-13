Southington Recreation Department listings for the June 15 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.
SOUTHINGTON POOL HOURS—Recreation Park pool will open for the season on Saturday, June 16. Regular hours of operation: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Memorial Park pool and splash pad will open for the season on Saturday, June 23. Regular hours of operation: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday-Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Pool facilities are free and open to Southington residents, but each resident may bring one non-resident guest. Proper ID and proof of residency is required to gain entry. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. More info and rules at www.southington.org/pools.
CAMP RISE REGISTRATION—Registration underway as space allows through June 15. Camp RISE is open to Southington children with special needs. Session I (grades 2-5): July 2-3 and July 9-12; Session II (grades 6-12): July 16-19 and July 23-26. Sessions run 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. at South End Elementary School and Recreation Park. Cost varies by session. Space is extremely limited. More info and forms at www.southington.org/CampRISE
SKYHAWKS FLAG FOOTBALL CAMP—June 25-29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. Presented by Skyhawks Sports Academy. Focuses on core components of passing, catching, and defense. Cost is $125. Info and forms at www.southington.org/FlagFootball.
YOUTH TENNIS LESSONS AND MATCH PLAY—Mondays thru Thursdays, June 25-July 6 (Session I), July 9-19 (Session II), July 23-Aug. 2 (Session III), or Aug. 6-16 (Session IV), at the high school tennis courts. Open to Southington boys and girls, ages 3-18. Fridays are rain dates. No class on July 4. Class times and registration fees vary by program and age group. Info and forms at www.southington.org/tennis.
DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES—Tuesdays, July 10 to Aug. 21 (beginners) or Thursdays, July 12 to Aug. 23 (intermediate), 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St. The instructor is Kevin Medeiros. No dogs at July 10 beginners class. Dogs must be at least 3 months old by the first class and have up-to-date vaccinations. Cost is $135 per dog. Register by July 10. Info and forms at www.southington.org/DogObedience.
YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION (FALL LEAGUE)—Online registration through July 13. Open to Southington boys and girls born between 2003 and 2012. Cost is $70 ($110 max per family). Register at www.southingtonyouthsoccer.org.
YOUTH BEACH VOLLEYBALL CAMP—Aug. 6-9, 9 a.m. to noon, at Recreation Park. Presented by the recreation department and Elevation Volleyball Academy. Open to Southington boys and girls ages 7-14. Cost is $145 per child. Register by July 30. Info and forms at www.southington.org/BeachVBCamp.
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY CLINIC (GRADES 3-5)—Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 27 to Oct. 10, 5 to 6 p.m. at Panthorn Park upper lacrosse field, 485 Burritt St. Cost is $65 per child. Bring sports equipment. Info and forms at www.southington.org/FieldHockey.
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY CLINIC (GRADES 6-9)—Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 28 to Oct. 4, 5 to 6 p.m. at Panthorn Park upper lacrosse field, 485 Burritt St. Cost is $65 per child. Bring sports equipment. Info and forms at www.southington.org/FieldHockey.
BUS TRIPS
For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.
July
- July 4, Macy’s Fireworks and Cruise, $254.
- July 14, Martha’s Vineyard, $114-$134.
- July 14, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, NY, $120.
August
- Aug. 11-12, Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles (overnight), $254-484.
- Aug. 18, Saratoga Race Course, $102.
September
- Sept. 16, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $130.
- Sept. 30, Garlic Festival and Hudson River Foliage Cruise, $104.
October
- Oct. 6, New Hampshire Fall Foliage, $184.
- Oct. 6-7, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs (overnight), $302-$564.
- Oct. 13, Boston “On Your Own,” $76.
- Oct. 27, Haunted Happenings, Salem, MA, $76-$104.
November
- Nov. 10, Kittery, Maine Shopping and Lobster Bake, $86-$124.
December
- Dec. 8, Christmas Show at Radio City Music Hall, NYC, $TBD.
MUSIC ON THE GREEN
Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit www.southington.org/music.
June
- June 20, A-Ray of Elvis (The Summit at Plantsville; Tighe & Bond).
- June 27, Changes in Latitudes (Rich Capital Financial Services; Showcase Auto & Recovery).
July
- July 4, No concert.
- July 11, BootLeg Band (Southington Police Union – LEAS).
- July 18, The Diamond Collection (Richard Chevrolet).
- July 25, The Sam Vinci Orchestra (Sons of Italy; UNICO).
August
- Aug. 1, Cover2Cover (Drive-In Committee).
- Aug. 8, Goldrush (Ali’s Nursery).
- Aug. 15, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons).
- Aug. 22, The Kyle Niles Band (YMCA).
- Aug. 29, Coyote River Band (Billy Carlson Heating & Air Conditioning).
September
- Sept. 5, Out the Boxx (Lions Club).
KID’S ENTERTAINMENT SERIES.
Tuesdays, June 26-Aug. 14, 6 to 8 p.m., at the community pavilion at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. All ages welcome. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for this free event sponsored by the Southington Recreation Department. More info at www.southington.org/KES.
June
- June 26, Steve Corning and Jason Pipitone.
July
- July 3, “Mr. Magic,” Rich Rothstein and The Steve Taylor Puppets
- July 10, Judi Ann Jones and The Amazing Andy
- July 17, Tony Susi and Vanilla Swirl’s Flea Circus
- July 24, Bill Hoagland and RJ
- July 31, John Banker and Bryan Lizotte
August
- Aug. 7, “Mr. Magic,” Rich Rothstein and The Amazing Andy
- Aug. 14, Bryson Lang and George Saterial