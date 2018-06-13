Southington Public Library listings for the June 15 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, option 5 or visit southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

June

Artists of the Month- Joanne Cyr and Coby Goyen. Joanne Cyr and Coby Goyen are longtime friends that connected through a mutual interest in horses while volunteering at a therapeutic riding center. The library will showcase Goyen’s pencil sketches of popular culture and Cyr’s paintings of people, animals and the natural world.

Ongoing

Anime Club. Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., in the library meeting room. Open to students in grades 7-12 (aged 13-18). Join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, to watch new episodes of classic and contemporary anime.

Miscellaneous