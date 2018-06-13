Police

Police blotter for the June 15 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Wednesday, May 23 to Wednesday, June 6:

  • Summer Maraio, 21, of 75 Audubon Ave., Newington, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana on May 23.
  • Fernando A. Simoes, 64, of 14 Hull Dr., Plantsville, was charged with creating a public disturbance on May 30.
  • Frank Lopez, 27, of 28 Summer St., Meriden, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and a seat belt violation on May 30.
  • Sean Brian Scanlon, 18, of 68 Fairway Rd., Southington, was charged with passing a standing school bus on May 30.
  • Mario Simeone, 49, of 77 Germania St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct and second degree threatening on June 1.
  • Jessica Konstanty, 31, of 7 Duncannon Ave., Worcester, Mass. was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to illuminate headlights on June 2.
  • Joseph Boatright, 59, of 273 Queen St., Southington, was charged with sixth degree larceny/possession of stolen property on June 2.
  • Tyler Michaud, 36, of 105 October Ln., Plantsville, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on June 2.
  • Nicholas Carey, 31, of 25 Howard Ave., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct on June 3.
  • Nikolas Lukawecki, 26, of 277 Berlin St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct on June 4.
  • Ashley Johnson, 31, of 56 Fairway Rd., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct on June 4.
  • Edward Belanger, 57, of 182 Water St., Southington, was charged with public indecency on June 4.
  • Donna S. Morely, 56, of 481 Hanover Ave., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny on June 5.
  • Christopher Mastrianni, 31, of 247 Flanders St., Southington, was charged with sixth degree larceny on June 5.
  • Hector Valentin, 23, of 304 Bellevue St., Hartford, was charged with unauthorized fishing at a reservoir, fishing without a license, and simple trespassing on June 5.
  • Desmon Henderson, 32, of 887 Asylum Ave., Hartford, was charged with unauthorized fishing at a reservoir, fishing without a license, and simple trespassing on June 5.
  • Carrie Abdur-Rashid, 55, of 22 Lisa Ct., Waterbury, was charged with cruelty to persons on June 6.
  • Joshua Jennings, 32, of 475 Burritt St., New Britain, was charged with violation of a protective order on June 6.

