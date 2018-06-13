Performance listings for the June 15 edition

FRIDAY, JULY 13

SOUTHINGTON

YOUTH SUMMER THEATER PRODUCTION. 7 p.m. at Southington High School. Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door. Worklights program opens the program with a one-act musical, and the juniors program follows.

JULY 20-21

SOUTHINGTON

‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR.’ Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 productions, 7 p.m., at Southington High School. Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door. Directed by Alyssa Fontana Bunel. Musical play based on Disney Channel’s smash hit musical phenomenon featuring the students of East High.

JULY 27-28

SOUTHINGTON

‘CATCH ME IF YOU CAN.’ Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28 productions, 7 p.m., at Southington High School. Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door. Directed by Alyssa Fontana Bunel. Play based on the hit DreamWorks film, this splashy spectacle follows the high-flying adventures of a globetrotting con artist.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

A SHOT AT THE APPLE HARVEST FESTIVAL MAIN STAGE. The Apple Harvest Festival committee is looking to showcase local talent on the main stage of the Apple Harvest Festival (Sept. 28-30, Oct. 5-7). Send YouTube video links to ahfestival@southington.org or mail a dvd to Apple Harvest Festival, P.O. Box 907, Southington, CT 06489. In the subject field, put “A Shot at the AHF Main Stage.” Stage time is limited, and selections will be made by the music and entertainment committee. More info on the festival at southingtonahf.com.

PLANTSVILLE

SOUTHINGTON DRIVE-IN. Saturdays, June 2-Oct. 27, 6 p.m. gates open and movies start at sunset. Cost for Southington residents is $2 per person ($10 per carload). Non resident carloads coast $15. Eric Korp will entertain children and families before the movies. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). More info at SouthingtonDrive-In.org.

June

June 16, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (Volunteer Fire Cos. 1 and 2)

June 23, “The Lion King” (STEPS Coalition)

June 30, “Top Gun” (American Legion Auxiliary)

July

July 7, “The Sandlot” (Southington Valley Midget Football)

July 14, “Puss in Boots” (Sorelle d’Italia)

July 21, “The Princess Bride” (Southington Kiwanis)

July 28, “Bee Movie” (Southington Land Trust)

August

Aug. 4, “Edward Scissorhands” (Southington Travel Knights)

Aug. 11, “Coco” (Mill Foundation)

Aug. 18, “The Martian” (Southington Rotary)

Aug. 25, “The Boss Baby” (United Way)

September

Sept. 1, “Rio” (Bread for Life)

October

Oct. 27, TBA-Halloween Festival (Lions Club/SoCCA)

KID’S ENTERTAINMENT SERIES. Tuesdays, June 26-Aug. 14, 6 to 8 p.m., at the community pavilion at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. All ages welcome. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for this free event sponsored by the Southington Recreation Department. More info at southington.org/KES.

June

June 26, Steve Corning and Jason Pipitone.

July

July 3, “Mr. Magic,” Rich Rothstein and The Steve Taylor Puppets

July 10, Judi Ann Jones and The Amazing Andy

July 17, Tony Susi and Vanilla Swirl’s Flea Circus

July 24, Bill Hoagland and RJ

July 31, John Banker and Bryan Lizotte

August