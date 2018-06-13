Main Street Community Foundation hosts annual scholarship reception

By JOHN GORALSKI
EDITOR
Susan Sadecki apologized to the crowd for going out of order at Main Street Community Foundation’s scholarship reception, but it was for a very important reason.
With the endless stream of senior activities as school calendars hurdle toward graduation, it’s hard to imagine there wouldn’t be some sort of conflict. Sadecki was trying to make sure that Bristol Central’s seniors could leave in time for their class night festivities.
It was important to go out of order. The event, held at DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Bristol, was designed so that local recipients of scholarships had a chance to meet the people who offer those scholarships. The night matched up over 160 students from the towns of Southington, Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, and Wolcott, as well as other communities, with the community donors responsible for over $200,000 in grants.
On Monday, June 11, scholarship grants were awarded from 73 of the 231 named funds administered by the foundation…and the Bristol seniors were able to make it to their class function.
“Each year at the MSCF we plan this very special event, and it brings together all the donors and families that have established scholarships,” said Sadecki. “Our donors believe in the importance of education and very generously support the many educational pathways of the students in our communities.”
Southington High School senior Julia McPherson—a top 25 student who will be attending Tulane University next year to study biochemistry—received a scholarship at the reception. The financial assistance was appreciated.
“I am very humbled to be recognized for my hard work and achievements,” she said. “I am very appreciative of everything and proud of what I have accomplished.”
She was seated at a table with former SHS essayist, Laura Furtak, who just finished her freshman year of studies at the University of Connecticut where she is studying animal science. Furtak was able to sit with a representative from her scholarship before they were both called up on stage for the presentation.
“I’m very thankful and happy whenever I am lucky enough to receive a scholarship,” she said. “Getting an education is very costly, and I value all the help I can get.”
Since the MSCF was established in 1995, there have been 231 named funds established, and 81 of those are scholarship funds.
“These funds have a clear purpose,” said Sadecki, “to assist students in our communities that are at various points in their educational journeys and are striving to achieve their academic and career goals.”
The 2018 Main Street Community Foundation scholarship recipients honored at the reception are as follows:
- 4 Burns Scholarship – St. Joseph/St. Paul Fund: Luke Hines and Gianna Houle
- Christian Arndt Scholarship Fund: Jessica Dupont
- E. Bartlett Barnes Award of Journalism Fund: Alexander Mika and Liberta Rrahimi
- Because of 26 Kindness Award Scholarship Fund: Mackenzie Beaupre and Cora Altomari
- Stanley P. Bitel Memorial Fund: Nicholas Osuch
- Sylvia Bodak Memorial Scholarship Fund: Evan Bender
- Peter and Marjorie Bossi Educational Fund: Philip Andrews
- Bowerman Scholarship Fund: Emily Gdovin
- Bristol Boys & Girls Club Schulman Fund: Isabella Castrogiovanni, Chloe Cyr and Marlon Paltoo
- Bristol Lions Club F. Fred Soliani Memorial Scholarship Fund: Amy Bhagaloo
- Bristol Police Scholarship Fund: John Duncan
- Bristol Yale Club Scholarship Fund: Feryal Al Hamadani, Jasiel Feliberty, Phirin Khen, Anna Korpanty, Maciej Kossuth, Magdalena Kossuth, Selena Norton, Shy-Ann Whitten and Gabriella Williams
- Burlington Lions Charities Scholarship Fund: Hunter Cowger and Lauren McCard
- Conn Acoustics Scholarship Fund: Nicholas Cranmer and Rebecca Dion
- Peg Coughlin Nursing Scholarship Fund: Isabella Castrogiovanni
- Rit Croce Academic and Vocational Scholarship Fund: Elizabeth Ouellette
- Richard A. DellaVecchia Scholarship Fund: William Pfanzelt
- Jeffrey Downes Memorial Scholarship Fund for the Trades: Theodore Marcone
- Karen Finder Scholarship Fund: Brooke Schlosser
- Carolyn Fisher Scholarship Fund: Adam Pelz
- Olivia Fusco Memorial Art Scholarship Fund: Alyssa McDonald
- GE’s Industrial Solutions Scholarship Fund: Jarod Romankiw, Alexandra Schulz, Hannah Schulz, Renukanandan Tumu
- Andrew and Murielle Giacomini Scholarship Fund: Angelica Rivera
- Azilda Hebert Music Scholarship Fund: Cassidee Knapik
- Dorothy Micloskey Ives Award Fund: Kara Friedman
- Grace & Norma Joy Scholarship Fund: Tina Guo
- John Kalinoski Scholarship Fund: Jacob Tellier
- Vincent T. Kozyrski Scholarship Fund: Fiona Pare
- Sean Landry Memorial Basketball Scholarship Fund: McKenzie Huria
- Ray Machine Corp./Ray & Darlene Lassy Family Fund: Alyssa Prozzo
- John J. and Doris Lazorik Memorial Scholarship Fund: Fadima Kamano, Anna Korpanty, Selena Norton
- Leger Initiative for Education Fund: Rachel Lewis
- Dave Lepore Journalism Scholarship Fund: Alexander Mika
- Therese MacCallum “Great Kid” Scholarship Fund: Dylan Chiaro
- Nicholas P. Maglio ACE Fund: Anna Korpanty
- Elizabeth I. and Louis J. Matt Medical Scholarship Fund: Abigail Leander and Julia McPherson
- Robert E. and Angeline P. McCormack Scholarship Fund: Emily Tinyszin
- McMaster-Moulthrop Scholarship Fund: Desmond DeVille, Jasiel Feliberty, Michael Kaminski, Pat Kjornrattanawanich, Jacob Nelson, Selena Norton, Nicholas Osuch, Sydney Pina and Zoe Sinclair
- Ken E. Micloskey Award: Corey Picard
- Al and Joan Monico Scholarship Fund: Scarlett Rodriguez
- NESMA Scholarship Fund: Fiona Pare and Ashley Nelson
- AJR Nocera Memorial Fund: Feryal Al Hamadani and Desmond DeVille
- Anthony Norton Scholarship Fund: Jessica Dupont
- Scott W. Organ Student-Athletic Scholarship Fund: Amy Bhagaloo
- Ralph Papazian Memorial Scholarship Fund: Maggie Santacroce
- Estelle Delano Peterson Scholarship Fund: Cara Jones
- Dorothy Dewey Picard Music Scholarship Fund: Philip Andrews
- Plymouth Community Club Scholarship Fund: Jessica Dupont
- Max and Ruth Rabin Scholarship Fund: Selena Norton
- Radcliff Family Education Fund: Alexa Cahill, Tyrah Green, Selena Norton, David Poniatowski
- Radcliff Plainville High School Fund: Jared Demmons, Gregory Sileo, Emanuel Yawin, Nicholas Zaleski
- Louis J. Rascoe Scholarship Fund: Courtney Johnpiere
- Julie A. Roche Nursing Scholarship Fund: Isabella Castrogiovanni
- Clement J. Roy Scholarship Fund: Tina Guo
- Dora Schubert Scholarship Fund: Alyssa Prozzo
- Lawrence (Larry) Selza Memorial Scholarship Fund: Katrina Mason
- Glo Sessions Fund for Art Education: Raechel Klouda
- Jill Lynne Shackett Educational Scholarship Fund: Marissa Brevetti and Emily Deloge
- Southington Observer/StepSaver Scholarship Fund: Laura Furtak
- Jay W. and Elizabeth M. Tyrrell Scholarship Fund: Alex Arango and Raechel Klouda
- Louise (Humphrey) Van Gorder Music Camp Scholarship Fund: Luke Ashworth
- Dr. Joan T. Wallace Prize for Highest Achievement in English at Southington High School: Lydia Yu
- Peggy Ann Walsh Memorial Scholarship Fund: Anna Korpanty, Selena Norton, Fiona Pare
- Kristen Warner Scholarship Fund: Morgan Santos
- John Whitcomb Scholarship Fund: Anna Korpanty
- Eva Brodowicz Wickwire Volunteer Scholarship Fund: Isabella Castrogiovanni
- Pat & Bob Wollenberg Scholarship Fund for Special Education: Elizabeth Sears
- Yarde Metals Memorial Scholarship Fund: Carly Brunelle, Nicole Collin, Chloe Cyr, Madison Cyr, Michael Kaminski, Nicole Ledesma, Alexis Thompson