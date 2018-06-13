Main Street Community Foundation hosts annual scholarship reception

By JOHN GORALSKI

EDITOR

Susan Sadecki apologized to the crowd for going out of order at Main Street Community Foundation’s scholarship reception, but it was for a very important reason.

With the endless stream of senior activities as school calendars hurdle toward graduation, it’s hard to imagine there wouldn’t be some sort of conflict. Sadecki was trying to make sure that Bristol Central’s seniors could leave in time for their class night festivities.

It was important to go out of order. The event, held at DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Bristol, was designed so that local recipients of scholarships had a chance to meet the people who offer those scholarships. The night matched up over 160 students from the towns of Southington, Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, and Wolcott, as well as other communities, with the community donors responsible for over $200,000 in grants.

On Monday, June 11, scholarship grants were awarded from 73 of the 231 named funds administered by the foundation…and the Bristol seniors were able to make it to their class function.

“Each year at the MSCF we plan this very special event, and it brings together all the donors and families that have established scholarships,” said Sadecki. “Our donors believe in the importance of education and very generously support the many educational pathways of the students in our communities.”

Southington High School senior Julia McPherson—a top 25 student who will be attending Tulane University next year to study biochemistry—received a scholarship at the reception. The financial assistance was appreciated.

“I am very humbled to be recognized for my hard work and achievements,” she said. “I am very appreciative of everything and proud of what I have accomplished.”

She was seated at a table with former SHS essayist, Laura Furtak, who just finished her freshman year of studies at the University of Connecticut where she is studying animal science. Furtak was able to sit with a representative from her scholarship before they were both called up on stage for the presentation.

“I’m very thankful and happy whenever I am lucky enough to receive a scholarship,” she said. “Getting an education is very costly, and I value all the help I can get.”

Since the MSCF was established in 1995, there have been 231 named funds established, and 81 of those are scholarship funds.

“These funds have a clear purpose,” said Sadecki, “to assist students in our communities that are at various points in their educational journeys and are striving to achieve their academic and career goals.”

The 2018 Main Street Community Foundation scholarship recipients honored at the reception are as follows: