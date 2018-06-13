Howe, Biscoglio capture New England titles

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

After winning their first state open title in the program’s history earlier in the week, Southington was represented by three Lady Knights at the 73rd annual New England Interscholastic Track and Field Championship meet.

On Saturday, June 9, the girls continued their postseason dominance, coming away with a pair of regional champions at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H.

“Watching these ladies compete at the New England championship was just icing on the cake in what was already a phenomenal season, both for them and this team,” said Southington coach Connor Green.

As the defending champion in the discus throw, Amanda Howe fended off Tiana Bazie (135’5”) of Dennis-Yarmouth, Mass. by over six feet to win her second New England title in the discus. She rose to the top of a field of 30 competitors with a distance of 141 feet, 9 inches. The winning throw came on her third attempt and came within just a few feet of her own school record (144’8”), set at last year’s regional championship.

Howe won her second state open title in the discus earlier in the week with a mark of 132 feet, 3 inches.

“She (Howe) came in confident and lighthearted and was truly spectacular to watch,” said Green. “She has been an incredible presence in the region, and it is always exciting to watch her perform.”

Coming off of her first state open title in the shot put, Howe finished fourth out of 33 competitors in the event with a season best of 40 feet, 11.5 inches. She trailed Molly McCreedy (45’8.25”) of U-32, Vt., along with Bazie (41’9.25”), and Cameron Garabian (41’3.5”) of Seekonk, Mass.

Howe finished seventh in the event at last year’s regional meet with a mark of 38 feet, 8.5 inches after coming off her state open title (40’4”) earlier in the week.

“Amanda finishing fourth in shot put was great,” said Green. “New England has some great competition, and she did a great job of improving on last year’s performance.”

After finishing as runner-up at last year’s regional meet, Megan Biscoglio flew exactly one foot higher than Kaitlyn Brayman (11’3”) of Kingston, R.I. and Tyra Finkeldey (11’3”) to win her first New England title in the pole vault. Biscoglio bested 26 competitors, clearing 12 feet, 3 inches on her third and final attempt at the seventh height contested in the event before she finally missed.

Biscoglio was the only pole vaulter that even attempted 12 feet, 3 inches and 12 feet, 7 inches.

“Megan was cool and calm during her jumps and did what she does best,” said Green. “She cleared heights, supported her fellow competitors, and represented Southington at the highest level, as she has for years.”

Her final mark came within three inches of her season best and school record (12’3”) that she scored during her state open title run.

“I’m glad that she was able to get her New England title,” said Green. “It was the last of her big check marks, and I’m so happy that I was able to see it.”

Coming off of her first state open title, Janette Wadolowski made her first appearance at the regional meet in her first year competing in the javelin. She finished 15th out of 33 competitors in the event with a distance of 110’10”, eclipsing her seed mark by two inches.

“Janette did a great job of surpassing her seed and competing at a level athletes in this sport only dream of after four years,” said Green. “But for her, it was her first season.”

You can catch Howe and Biscoglio at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet, which is scheduled to be held from Friday, June 15 to Sunday, June 17 at Aggie Stadium (North Carolina A&T State University) in Greensboro, N.C. Howe is seeded 12th in the discus throw championship and 13th in the hammer throw championship, and Biscoglio is seeded third in the pole vault championship. The girls discus throw championship (11 a.m.) and girls pole vault championship (4 p.m.) are scheduled for Saturday, and the girls hammer throw championship (11 a.m.) is scheduled for Sunday.

Per usual, Green said that he has no expectations for Howe and Biscoglio at the national meet, other than them going out and performing at the level he knows they can perform at. He said that he thinks a top-10 finish for both of them is completely possible.

“For either of them to walk away with All-American status would represent a culmination of all of their hard work over the past four years,” said Green.

As far as what would be considered to be a good meet for Howe and Biscoglio, Green said he can’t answer that. But he said that Howe and Biscoglio have their own goals.

“Anything that doesn’t meet them will be difficult,” said Green. “But I know they will continue to progress and evolve as athletes.”

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact Observer editor John Goralski, email him at JGoralski@SouthingtonObserver.com.